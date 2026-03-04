Internet subscribers in India grew 1.1% in October-December 2025 quarter: TRAI

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The total number of internet subscribers in India increased from 1017.81 million at the end of September 2025 quarter to 1028.61 million at the end of December 2025, registering a quarterly rate of growth 1.06 per cent, according to telecom regulator TRAI data.

Advertisement

Out of 1,028.61 million internet subscribers, number of Wired Internet subscribers are 45.32 million and number of Wireless Internet subscribers are 983.29 million.

Advertisement

The Internet subscriber base is comprised of Broadband Internet subscriber base of 1007.35 million and Narrowband Internet subscriber base of 21.25 million.

Advertisement

The broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 1.18 per cent from 995.63 million at the end of September 2025 to 1007.35 million at the end of December 2025.

The narrowband Internet subscriber base decreased by 4.18 per cent from 22.18 million at the end of September 2025 to 21.25 million at the end of December 2025, TRAI data showed.

Advertisement

Wireline subscribers inreased from 46.61 million at the end of September to 47.37 million at the end of December with a quarterly rate of growth 1.62 per cent. On a year-on-year basis, wireline subscriptions increased by 20.63 per cent at the end of QE December 2025.

Wireline Tele-density increased from 3.29 per cent at the end of September to 3.33 per cent at the end of December 2025 with quarterly rate of growth 1.23 per cent.

Monthly Average Revenue per User (ARPU) for wireless service increased by 1.87 per cent, from Rs.190.99 in QE September to Rs 194.57 in QE December 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 7.03 per cent in this quarter.

The ARPU per month for the pre-paid segment is Rs 194.12 and the ARPU per month for the post-paid segment is Rs 199.05 for Q.E. December 2025.

The number of total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,228.94 million to 1,306.14 million during the quarter, registering a rate of growth 6.28 per cent. This reflects year-on-year rate of growth 9.77 per cent over the same quarter of the last year. The overall Tele-density in India increased from 86.65 per cent to 91.74 per cent in QE December 2025.

TRAI has on Tuesday released the "Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report" for the Quarter ending December, 2025.

This Report provides a broad perspective of the Telecom Services in India and presents the key parameters and growth trends of the Telecom Services as well as Cable TV, DTH and Radio Broadcasting services in India for the December 2025 quarter, compiled mainly on the basis of information furnished by the Service Providers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)