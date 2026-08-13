Interview With Bifu CEO: From Exchange to Trading Network, With Financial Equality at Its Core

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Hong Kong, August 13: In an industry where exchanges compete on derivatives depth, listing speed and platform tokens, Bifu has chosen a different path. With financial equality as its foundation, the platform is upgrading from a single exchange into a trading network that connects multiple markets, asset classes and communities. In a recent interview, the CEO of Bifu explained the beliefs behind the move, the dual-engine architecture powering it, the brand renewal now underway, and the trustless endgame the company is building toward.

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Financial Equality as the Starting Point

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According to the CEO, financial equality is the basis of the company's decisions rather than a marketing phrase. "Quality assets, strategies and trading infrastructure should not belong only to institutions and high-net-worth individuals," he said. "Ordinary users deserve an equal path to reach them."

In practice, this translates into a clear direction: the company packages market return opportunities that were previously available mainly to professional institutions into products for ordinary users, so that quality strategies are no longer reserved for the few.

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The CEO also connected this principle to what he sees as the industry's main structural problem: Web2 and Web3 exchanges have not truly converged. On-chain markets offer diversity and transparency but remain fragmented and difficult to use, while traditional platforms are efficient but concentrate authority in the platform's hands. He considers starting from Web2 the practical choice at this stage, while maintaining that platforms will ultimately need to share authority with users. This is the reasoning behind Bifu's stated positioning as a bridge from Web2 to Web3.

A Dual Asset Engine Behind One Network

Bifu's asset expansion runs on two tracks. The first is a brokerage engine that connects to external liquidity in markets with mature pricing, such as CFDs and prediction markets. For these markets, the company's approach is to integrate existing liquidity rather than build its own. The second is a self-built liquidity engine covering primary assets without established pricing, along with futures and spot. This in-house pricing and matching capability is what the CEO identifies as the company's long-term moat.

The two engines together form BiNet, the global asset trading network behind the platform. Under this architecture, crypto, forex, commodities, stock CFDs, RWA and prediction markets connect to a single account and funding system: one verification, one pool of funds, access to every market. Bifu is the platform users interact with, while BiNet is the network layer underneath.

Between traditional finance and blockchain finance, the company says it is working on the flow of funds in both directions. For the next six to twelve months, its stated priority is a trader incubation program that combines livestreaming, IM and AI agents to produce trading-related content, with content and community intended to serve as the platform's growth channel.

From Exchange to Trading Network

On the timing of the repositioning, the CEO's explanation is that the product has moved ahead of brand perception. In his view, the dual-engine architecture, multi-asset coverage, trader incubation and the Web2-to-Web3 bridge already constitute a trading network rather than an isolated exchange, and the brand is catching up to that fact.

BiNet, the carrier of the new positioning, is aimed at a long-standing structural problem. Each asset class operates in its own market, with separate accounts, verification and funding channels. When an opportunity appears in one market, a trader's capital is often in another, and moving it can take hours or days. The CEO described the fragmentation as running across four levels, identity, funds, risk control and compliance, and framed it as an infrastructure problem: between the markets, there is no network.

BiNet's proposed answer is a single shared entrance for all assets, allowing capital to move between markets rather than sitting in silos. The CEO compared it to global roaming, where one phone number works in every country, and summarised the goal in one sentence: "Wherever the opportunity is, you are already there."

He also drew a structural distinction between a trading network and an exchange. In a traditional venue, users trade one class of assets, and each new market requires rebuilding an entire system. In a network, each new market reuses the same account, routing, matching and clearing capabilities, so markets keep being added while the entrance stays one. Beyond the technical difference, he characterised an exchange as a closed venue where users come, trade and leave, and a trading network as an open ecosystem in which the platform provides infrastructure and asset access while traders, retail users and communities operate on top of it.

This positioning also shapes how the company communicates. While competitors centre their messaging on futures, spot and platform tokens, Bifu frames its message around helping users earn from the market, with the aim that each type of trader can find a solution that fits them on Bifu, provided collectively by the community. On its relationship with partners, the CEO put it this way: "The platform is an amplifier, not a harvester."

As for its target users, the company's long-term position is that financial equality should carry no entry barriers. At the current stage, it serves users who want steady returns while allocating part of their capital to market opportunities. The CEO described them as financially literate, open to new things, and unwilling to stay in their comfort zone. Most discover Bifu through communities, and their feedback, according to the company, centres on the actual returns its strategies deliver.

Compliance and Trust: From Trustable to Trustless

On the question of trust, the CEO pointed to two horizons. In the short term, the company relies on its group background: the group behind Bifu has operated for years with substantial revenue, which, in his argument, means harming users would cost it far more than it would cost a new entrant. In the long term, the company says it selects jurisdictions with stable regulatory policies and plans to obtain top-tier licenses, positioning itself as a compliant bridge between Web2 and Web3.

Asked about the low level of user trust in centralised platforms after multiple industry collapses, the CEO said the company does not use competitors' failures for attention, and instead focuses on asset segregation and custody. Beyond licenses, he emphasised segregation at the code and asset level, designed to remove the possibility of internal misconduct, so that engineering constraints rather than promises become the basis of user trust.

The stated endgame goes a step further. Today, choosing a platform means choosing to believe in a brand, and the company describes its current work as making Bifu more trustworthy. The long-term goal, however, is a protocol-based exchange with trustless mechanisms, where rules are written into the protocol and asset ownership is guaranteed by mechanisms rather than by any team's conduct. In the CEO's framing, trust then becomes a default property of the system, which he called the completed form of financial equality.

One Account, Trade the World

Asked to introduce Bifu in one sentence to users who do not yet know it, the CEO answered that Bifu is building a multi-market, multi-asset trading network for retail users, so that wherever the opportunity is, they are already there. However, when users first encounter the platform, he said, the intent is that they stay for a trading solution that fits them and a community that grows with them.

From trustable to trustless, and from an exchange to a trading network, Bifu's repositioning is still in its early stages.

CONTACT:

Stan Li

stan.l@bifu.co

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