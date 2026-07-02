Intex Introduces New Range of Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines

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New Delhi [India], July 2: Intex Technologies, one of India's most trusted homegrown consumer electronics brands, has strengthened its consumer durables portfolio with the launch of a new lineup of fully automatic top load washing machines. Available in metal and plastic body options, the new range comes equipped with intelligent features that simplify everyday laundry while ensuring superior cleaning performance, enhanced fabric care, and dependable performance.

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With this launch, Intex further expands its washing machine portfolio, complementing its existing and extensive lineup of semi-automatic washing machines available across multiple capacities. The addition of fully automatic models enables the company to cater to varied consumer preferences and household requirements.

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The new range includes metal body models FA80MGGL (8 kg, Grey) and FA10MBGL (10 kg, Black), along with the plastic body models FA80PBGL (8 kg, Black) and FA90PGGL (9 kg, Grey).

Built around the philosophy of making household chores smarter and more convenient, the new Intex washing machines feature 10 intelligent wash programs, including Quick Wash, Strong Wash, Soak Wash, Air Dry, Spin Only and Clean Bucket, enabling users to choose settings best suited to their fabric types and washing requirements.

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Commenting on the launch, Keshav Bansal, Director, Intex Technologies, said, "Laundry is a daily ritual in Indian households, demanding significant time, water, and effort. Washing needs can vary greatly, from large weekly loads and delicate fabrics to fluctuating water conditions and long operating hours. We have designed our new range of fully automatic washing machines around these realities. Every feature, whether it's the intelligent wash programs, Fuzzy Logic technology or Thermal Overload Protection, has been thoughtfully incorporated to deliver greater convenience and peace of mind. Today's consumers prioritise value and longevity over just price, and this new range delivers on that expectation."

The new washing machine range incorporates One Touch operation for effortless use and Fuzzy Logic technology that automatically optimises water levels and wash parameters based on the load. Equipped with a 700 RPM spin speed and Air Dry technology, the machines help reduce moisture retention and speed up drying. Other notable features include a stainless steel inner drum for fabric protection, Magic Filter for capturing lint and residue, LED display, child lock, delay wash function, and auto imbalance detection and correction. The metal body variants additionally come with an anti-corrosive rust-free body, while all models feature a hydraulic toughened glass lid for enhanced durability and ease of use.

Both metal and plastic body variants are equipped with T.O.P. (Thermal Overload Protection) Technology, which automatically shuts off operation if the motor temperature exceeds 135°C, helping enhance safety and extend motor life. The new range is backed by an 11-year warranty on the wash motor, offering consumers enhanced reliability and long-term peace of mind.

Engineered to operate efficiently even with low water consumption, the new range combines intelligent technology, durability and everyday convenience to address the evolving needs of urban and semi-urban households.

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