INTEXT EXPO 2026: North India’s Grand Showcase of Architecture, Construction & Décor to Take Place in Ludhiana from 27–30 November

VMPL

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 14: The stage is set for one of North India’s major exhibitions dedicated to architecture, construction, interiors and décor, as INTEXT EXPO 2026 prepares to host its grand 15th edition from 27th to 30th November 2026 at the Ludhiana Exhibition & Convention Centre (LECC), Sahnewal, Ludhiana.

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Organised by Udan Media & Communications Pvt. Ltd., the four-day exhibition aims to bring together leading manufacturers, renowned architects, interior designers, builders, developers, engineers, consultants, dealers, distributors and industry decision-makers on one dynamic business platform.

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15th Edition to Feature with a target of 250+ exhibitors and an anticipated footfall of over 35,000 visitors, INTEXT EXPO 2026 is poised to create significant opportunities for business networking, product innovation, professional collaboration and industry growth.

A Comprehensive Platform for Architecture, Construction & Décor

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INTEXT EXPO 2026 will showcase an extensive range of products, technologies and solutions across the architecture, construction and décor industries.

From modern building materials, doors and windows, façades, flooring, sanitaryware and bath fittings to modular interiors, lighting, furniture, hardware and advanced construction technologies, the exhibition will offer visitors an opportunity to explore the latest industry developments under one roof.

The event will provide manufacturers and brands with direct access to architects, project consultants, builders, developers, contractors and influential purchase decision-makers, creating meaningful opportunities for business expansion and long-term partnerships.

Signature Gallery – Celebrating Architectural Excellence

One of the major highlights of INTEXT EXPO 2026 will be the Signature Gallery, an exclusive platform where leading architects will showcase their outstanding architectural projects, creative concepts and innovative designs.

The gallery aims to recognise architectural excellence while inspiring professionals, students and design enthusiasts through exceptional work in architecture and the built environment.

Lemniscate – Bringing the Architectural Fraternity Together

Adding further significance to the exhibition will be Lemniscate, a special gathering of the architecture and design fraternity scheduled for 28th November 2026.

The programme will feature keynote addresses, expert sessions, thought-provoking panel discussions and networking opportunities, bringing together architects, designers and industry leaders to exchange ideas and explore emerging trends shaping the future of architecture.

The programme is being planned in collaboration with prominent professional associations, including the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Punjab Chapter; IIA Ludhiana Centre; and Ludhiana Architects Association (LAA).

Focus on Quality Visitors, Business Growth and an Enhanced Exhibition Experience

Speaking about the upcoming exhibition, Mr. G. S. Dhillon, Managing Director, Udan Media & Communications Pvt. Ltd., said:

“INTEXT EXPO is not merely an exhibition; it is a powerful platform connecting creativity, technology, innovation and business. Our vision is to establish INTEXT EXPO as one of India’s most influential exhibitions for the architecture, construction and décor industry.

For the 15th edition, our focus is not just on increasing visitor numbers but on attracting the right visitors — architects, interior designers, builders, developers, consultants and serious business buyers — who can create real business opportunities for our exhibitors.

We are committed to delivering a significantly enhanced exhibition experience through world-class infrastructure, stronger industry participation, quality visitor engagement and meaningful business networking. Our entire team is working towards making INTEXT EXPO 2026 a landmark edition.”

Architectural Leaders Highlight the Importance of INTEXT EXPO

Ar. Pritpal Singh Ahluwalia, Chairman, Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Punjab Chapter, emphasised the importance of such platforms in shaping the future of architecture.

“Architecture today is evolving rapidly with new technologies, sustainable building practices and innovative design solutions. INTEXT EXPO provides an excellent platform for architects and industry professionals to explore these developments, exchange knowledge and build stronger connections with the construction and building materials industry.

Through initiatives like Lemniscate, we aim to encourage meaningful professional discussions, inspire innovation and strengthen collaboration within the architectural fraternity across Punjab and beyond.”

Ar. Balbir Bagga, Chairman, Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Ludhiana Centre, highlighted the exhibition’s value for practicing architects and design professionals.

“INTEXT EXPO has emerged as an important platform connecting architects directly with manufacturers, technology providers and leading brands. It gives professionals an opportunity to discover innovative materials, advanced construction technologies and contemporary design solutions that can enhance the quality of their projects.

We look forward to active participation from architects and industry professionals, making this edition an enriching experience for knowledge sharing, networking and professional growth.”

Ar. Arjun Sharma, President, Ludhiana Architects Association (LAA), highlighted the importance of recognising architectural creativity and nurturing emerging talent.

“INTEXT EXPO is a celebration of architecture, creativity and design excellence. Initiatives such as the Signature Gallery provide architects with a valuable opportunity to showcase their remarkable projects, innovative concepts and professional achievements before a wider audience.

Lemniscate will further strengthen this platform by bringing together experienced professionals, young architects and industry experts for inspiring conversations and meaningful interactions. We believe such initiatives will encourage fresh ideas, promote architectural excellence and inspire the next generation of design professionals.”

Strengthening Ludhiana’s Position as a Leading Exhibition Destination

With its expanding exhibition infrastructure and strong industrial ecosystem, Ludhiana continues to emerge as an important destination for business-to-business exhibitions in North India.

INTEXT EXPO 2026 is expected to further strengthen this position by attracting industry professionals and business delegations from Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi NCR and other parts of India.

The exhibition will serve as a meeting point for manufacturers, innovators, design professionals and business leaders, encouraging knowledge exchange, investment opportunities and long-term industry partnerships.

INTEXT EXPO 2026 promises four days of innovation, inspiration, networking and business opportunities — bringing the future of architecture, construction and décor to Ludhiana.

Exhibition Details

Event: INTEXT EXPO 2026 – 15th Edition

Dates: 27–30 November 2026

Venue: Ludhiana Exhibition & Convention Centre (LECC), Sahnewal, Ludhiana

Special Attractions: Signature Gallery & Lemniscate (28 November)

Organiser: Udan Media & Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Website: www.udan.in

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