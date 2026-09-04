Introducing Energy Socialism Mission Innovative Engineered Solutions For Enhanced Stabilized Performance Of Natural Resource Based Electricity Generation

Indore, (Madhya Pradesh), [India], September 4: Innovative engineered solutions making India a world leader in Greenfield energy generation Changing the way the world thinks about Greenfield energy generation Electrical Energy has transitioned from a modern convenience to an absolute basic necessity for human survival and economic dignity. The Energy Socialism Mission today formally introduces a portfolio of user-friendly innovative solutions in natural resource-based electricity generation, designed for baseline grid stability, significant efficiency improvements, cost-effectiveness, and the optimization of electrical systems for human safety and environmental management.

Created by Anand Badkul, a veteran Industrial Automation Engineer with 30 years of global experience delivering 2,000,000 hardware and software product-based engineered solutions across 2,000+ industrial facilities across almost all industrial verticals globally during his 28 years of association with two world leaders in industrial automation earning a reputation as one of the best global technical resources and an icon in global competency.

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The mission presents game-changing technologies that establish human kinetic output as a primary, reliable, natural energy resource while boosting annual plant operational availability up to 8,000+ operational hours from conventional 3,500 to 4,000 hours per year.

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Intellectual Property with Global Novelty Established APPLICATIONS FILED TO WIPO (WORLD INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ORGANIZATION) PCT (PATENT COOPERATION TREATY FOR 150+ COUNTRIES) Application No. PCT/IB2026/051657: Human Applied Energy Scaleup Mechanism as Supplement to Inconsistent Natural Energy Resources and Direct Electricity Generation.

Application No. PCT/IB2026/051658: Engineered Solutions to Optimize Electrical Vehicles and Stationary Inverter-Based Electrical Systems.

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Application No. PCT/IB2026/051659: Large Blower and Small Turbine Pairing as Human Applied Energy Scaleup Mechanism.

Government of India Copyright Registration No. LD-20250172737: (Protected across 108+ Berne Convention signatory countries).

Technical Guide on Engineered Energy Arena Solutions to Uplift Social Life Core Innovation Pillars: 1. Decentralized Human Applied Energy Generation Decentralized Baseline Power: Generates continuous baseline power at just INR 2/unit, requiring a compact land footprint of only 15,000 to 20,000 sq. ft. per 1 MW installation.

Modular Independent Coupling: Multiple independent human-driven mechanisms can be freely mechanically coupled—allowing each operator to work independently without matching cadence or back-driving resting peers—to scale power generation seamlessly up to large industrial capacities.

Direct Mechanical Equipment Drive: Beyond power generation, the mechanical drive output can directly power heavy equipment in place of electric motors (e.g., flour mills, water pumps, hydraulic machinery cranes), conserving massive amounts of grid power.

CapEx & Resource Efficiency: Serves as a direct, weather-independent supplement to existing solar, wind, and industrial grids at 30% to 40% of standard capital and operational costs.

2. Weather-Independent 24/7 Solar Power Enhancement Double Power Output (800W per Plate): Deploys specialized optical light-tunneling optics to extract 800 Watts of power from a standard 2 sq. meter solar panel under normal sunlight—effectively doubling nominal plate yields.

Continuous Operation Without Batteries: Eliminates expensive battery reliance entirely by integrating direct DC-driven auxiliary lighting loops that simulate solar flux during night or deep shading, guaranteeing 8,000+ operational hours per year (adding 4,000 continuous night generation hours).

50% Land & Infrastructure Savings: Enables vertical multi-story tier installations inside covered facilities near substations, cutting required panel infrastructure down to just 1,250 solar plates per 1 MW installation.

Assured Commercial Return: Unlocks an additional INR 4 Million to INR 6 Million in annual profit per MW at an auxiliary generation cost of just INR 1.5/kWh.

3. Controlled-Stream Wind Power Enhancement Zero Site & Geographical Constraints: Eliminates reliance on natural atmospheric wind velocity, allowing indoor or factory-floor installations using compact 4-pole generators.

65% Capital Cost Reduction: Setup costs are reduced to just 35% of conventional wind turbine installations.

Stable Profile: Guarantees a minimum of 8,000 operational hours per year, yielding an assured net operational profit of INR 4 Million/year per MW.

4. Novel Solution: Discrete Hydroelectric Generation from Stationary Water Bodies Stationary Water Utilization: Deploys innovative engineering to generate baseline power directly from stationary water bodies (e.g., lakes, overhead utility storage tanks) as well as low-current streams.

Zero Water Wastage: Operates a closed-loop recirculation architecture using an overhead storage tank, preserving local water bodies while serving as a reliable community water asset.

High Output Ratio: Utilizes a compact 250 kW pump drive to generate a 1.25 MW power output.

5. Electric Vehicle (EV) Fleet Optimization & Dual-Utility Disaster Relief Units Primary Battery Pack Slashed: Reduces high-cost primary battery pack capacity requirements down to under 25%, completely removing the need for heavy, expensive secondary backup battery infrastructure. Utilizing standard batteries in place of Li-ion batteries eliminates significant human safety issues and environmental hazards.

Zero External Charging Downtime: Continuous internal power recycling during transit eliminates range anxiety, extends battery operational life, and completely removes external grid-charging wait times.

Seamless Retrofit Capability: Designed for direct, low-cost conversion of existing commercial fuel-based or traditional electric fleets requiring zero structural or complex chassis modifications.

Rapid-Deploy 200 kW Mobile Power Units (Crisis Response): Converts commercial electric buses into dual-utility assets capable of serving as 200 kW mobile baseline power stations. During grid collapses, extreme weather, or natural disasters, these units can instantly provide critical energy to emergency field hospitals, rescue hubs, and remote relief operations.

6. Industrial UPS & Grid Infrastructure Optimization 50% Rating Reduction: Slashes hospital, data center, and commercial facility UPS battery and inverter sizing requirements in half.

Continuous Reliability: Guarantees 24/7 continuous emergency backup power while drastically lowering utility electricity bills.

7. Additional Solutions & Direct Application Infrastructure Centralized Distant Illumination: Delivers high-efficiency lighting without requiring fixtures or wiring at target locations, ideal for hazard-prone environments including underground mining facilities, dense forest reserves, and remote off-grid border outposts.

Environmental & Ventilation Byproducts: Beyond continuous power generation, the technology delivers high-value wind power byproducts, including urban air pollution mitigation and fresh air ventilation for underground shafts.

Mission Vision The Energy Socialism Mission provides custom and generic engineering designs for domestic, agricultural, low-power industrial, and mobile power applications. By converting clean, human-driven energy into baseline power, the mission transforms energy generation into a profit-generating asset while delivering power reliability and economic dignity worldwide.

About the Founder The sole inventor and founder of the Energy Socialism Mission, 69-year-old Anand Badkul, completed his engineering graduation in Telecommunications and Electronics from his hometown of Jabalpur. Despite severe physical challenges including Bone TB, Alzheimer's, and being homebound due to mobility limitations over the last six years, he engineered this entire global intellectual property portfolio without a laptop or desktop computer, working exclusively on an Android smartphone. He gratefully acknowledges the Lord of Creators for granting him the knowledge and determination to create scalable employment opportunities, enabling low-skilled workers and poor families to earn a dignified living alongside comfortable, sustainable work.

Media Contact: anandbadkul@gmail.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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