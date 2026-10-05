MOMENTUM 5 Wireless and MOMENTUM True Wireless 5, launching at INR 39,990 and INR 29,990 respectively, are now available for pre-order

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

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The Sennheiser brand in India today announces the launch of MOMENTUM 5 Wireless headphones and the MOMENTUM True Wireless 5, the most capable and user-focused evolution of the acclaimed audio lineup yet. The newest MOMENTUM series preserves the category-defining sound and battery performance of the platinum-selling line while introducing meaningful enhancements to elevate everyday listening for the modern audio enthusiast.

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Introducing MOMENTUM 5 Series in India: Your Sound Revelation Starts Here

MOMENTUM 5 Wireless: The True Sound Revelation

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The Sennheiser brand’s newest portable powerhouse is an escape into high-fidelity sound, enriched with spatial audio and a suite of sophisticated capabilities. Sennheiser’s category-defining over-ear headphone is powered by HD 600-inspired 42mm drivers, delivering pure audiophile detail with Dolby Atmos spatial tracking and Lossless codec support.

“With MOMENTUM 5 Wireless, we focused on refining the entire experience without straying from the formula that made its predecessor such a success.” Said Mr. Saahil Kumar, Country Head, Sennheiser (Consumer), India. “These enhancements enrich the overall functionality while still capturing the magic you feel every time you press play.”

Key Highlights - MOMENTUM 5 Wireless:

• HD 600-inspired 42mm drivers with Dolby Atmos spatial tracking and Lossless codec support

• 8-microphone hybrid ANC system, up to 3x stronger midrange noise suppression over MOMENTUM 4

• Ongoing firmware updates to DSP and wireless engines for continually improving performance

• Unmatched 57-hour battery life with fast charging

• User-replaceable batteries and ear pads, eliminating product obsolescence

• Carrying case redesigned to be 20% flatter, with 16% less overall packaging

• Available in Black and Denim, with White, Bronze and Lavender coming soon

MOMENTUM True Wireless 5: Flagship Performance, Compact Form

MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 brings uncompromised audiophile sound into a compact earbud profile, with TrueResponse transducers delivering 24-bit/96kHz high-res audio and Dolby Atmos 3D sound. A Hybrid Adaptive ANC system dynamically counters both ambient noise and wind, while Natural Transparency keeps listeners connected to their surroundings when needed.

Speaking about the MOMENTUM True Wireless 5, he further said, “We set out to bring the larger-than-life sound and connected technology of the MOMENTUM series into a remarkably compact format. From its exquisite audio reproduction to the advanced hardware powering, it all, MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 represents our most advanced integration of audio technology in an earbud.”

Key Highlights — MOMENTUM True Wireless 5:

• All-new design – Improved comfort, stability, and portability

• User-replaceable batteries – Easily refresh your run-time even years from now

• Optimized for Dolby Atmos® – Head-tracking unlocks immersive entertainment

• Improved voice calls & ANC – Voice accelerometer, expanded mic array, and AI speech enhancement

• Bluetooth® 6.0 – Prioritizes fast and stable connections

• Smart Control Plus – a new 8-band EQ highlights an assortment of customizable features in the free app

• Available in Graphite, Cream, Copper, Denim and Lavender

Signature Performance

MOMENTUM 5 Wireless carries forward the acclaimed 42mm transducer from its predecessor, meticulously manufactured at Sennheiser’s state-of-the-art facility in Tullamore, Ireland, and inspired by the famed HD 600-series headphones for full-bodied sound with dynamic bass. It further advances its sonic capabilities with Hi-Res Audio certification and Snapdragon Sound™ technology with support for aptX™ Lossless. The MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 brings the same sound-first DNA to an in-ear form factor with Sennheiser’s signature 7mm TrueResponse dynamic transducer, also developed and manufactured in Tullamore, Ireland, alongside Bluetooth 6.0 with aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless support for high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96 kHz.

Total Immersion

The newest MOMENTUM models pair rich sound with advanced noise cancellation and immersive spatial audio. MOMENTUM 5 Wireless features supercharged ANC that is up to three times more effective at reducing distracting voice chatter, with four microphones per side improving noise reduction and call quality. MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 features adaptive hybrid ANC, automatic anti-wind mode and a four-microphone array, while its eight-sensor system with AI-powered speech extraction enhances voice clarity in noisy environments. Both models are optimized for Dolby Atmos® with interactive head-tracking for an immersive, theater-like listening experience.

Refreshingly Responsible

MOMENTUM 5 Wireless delivers up to 57 hours of battery life with ANC engaged and introduces a user-replaceable 700 mAh battery, allowing owners to refresh the power cell in minutes using only a small Phillips-head screwdriver, helping extend the headphones’ usable life without impacting acoustic performance. MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 extends the same longevity-focused approach with user-replaceable batteries in both the earbuds and charging case, offering up to 12 hours of playback per charge and up to 40 hours with the case. Both models also support quick charging, while MOMENTUM 5 Wireless features a 20% flatter carrying case and plastic-free packaging.

Ergonomic Evolution

MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 features a redesigned, aerodynamic and fin-free housing developed using data from thousands of unique ear models, with 73% of testers rating it more comfortable than the previous generation. The earbuds are also IP54-rated for dust, sweat and splash resistance, while the micro-perforated acoustic mic plate helps reduce wind interference. Its redesigned charging case offers a narrower, pocket-friendly profile, while MOMENTUM 5 Wireless includes both USB-C and 3.5mm audio cables for added everyday versatility.

“Balancing our signature high-fidelity acoustics, advanced performance, and long-term usability is at the heart of the new MOMENTUM experience. With MOMENTUM 5 Wireless, our user-swappable battery, adaptable hardware, and compact, plastic-free packaging demonstrate that high-performance sound and environmental responsibility can, and must, exist in the same product. With MOMENTUM True Wireless 5, we are bringing flagship performance to a compact form factor while introducing a replaceable battery designed to extend the life of the product. Across both products, we are proving that cutting-edge audio does not have to come at the expense of longevity, giving listeners products they can enjoy for years to come,” concluded Mr. Saahil Kumar, Country Head, Sennheiser (Consumer), India.

Pricing, Offers and Availability

MOMENTUM 5 Wireless will be available in India at a launch price of INR 39,990, while MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 will be available at INR 29,990.

Pre-orders for both products begin on September 24, 2026, across Sennheiser’s official website and all leading online platforms, offline chain stores and outlets.

Customers can pre-order from September 24 to unlock exclusive pre-order benefits, including a complimentary Sennheiser BTD 600 Bluetooth® USB dongle, worth INR 5,990, along with additional pre-order benefits across participating platforms.

Both products will be available for sale from October 1, 2026, across online and offline retail outlets.

About the Sennheiser Brand – 80 Years of Building the Future of Audio

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. This passion has taken us from the world’s greatest stages to the quietest listening rooms – and made Sennheiser the name behind audio that doesn’t just sound good: It feels true. In 2025, the Sennheiser brand celebrated its 80th anniversary. Since 1945, we have stood for building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic SE & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

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About Sonova Consumer Hearing

Sonova Consumer Hearing offers premium headphones and hearables – primarily in the true wireless segment – as well as audiophile headphones, hearing solutions and soundbars under the Sennheiser brand. The business is part of the Sonova Group, a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions with headquarters in Switzerland and more than 17,000 employees worldwide.

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