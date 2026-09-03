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Home / Business / Introducing Nykaa Fashion LUXE: A Curated Destination for Global Luxury and Indian Designer Labels

Introducing Nykaa Fashion LUXE: A Curated Destination for Global Luxury and Indian Designer Labels

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ANI
Updated At : 01:42 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Luxury in India is entering a new era, where discovery is increasingly shaped not  just by iconic brands, but by trusted curation, authenticity and elevated experiences. Responding to this shift,  Nykaa Fashion, one of India's leading fashion and lifestyle destinations, today announced the launch of Nykaa  Fashion LUXE, a dedicated luxury destination that brings together the world's most sought-after fashion brands  alongside India's most celebrated designers in one seamless shopping experience.

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Designed for today's discerning luxury consumer, Nykaa Fashion LUXE brings together over 1,500+ international luxury brands and 500+ of India's leading designer labels across apparel, accessories, bags,  footwear, jewellery, watches, home and kids. The platform features globally renowned names such as Versace,  Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren, AllSaints, Swarovski, Toteme, Armani Exchange, Lacoste, Birkenstock, Ray-Ban,  Seiko, Juicy Couture, Good American, FEAR OF GOD ESSENTIALS, Norma Kamali and Just Cavalli, alongside  celebrated Indian designers including Ritu Kumar, Rohit Bal, Masaba, AMPM, Paulmi & Harsh, Shantanu &  Nikhil (S&N), ITRH, Sheetal Batra, Soup by Sougat Paul, Nappa Dori and Zabella. From everyday luxury and  workwear to resort, festive, wedding and occasion dressing, the platform enables customers to discover every  facet of their luxury lifestyle through one thoughtfully curated destination.

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At the heart of Nykaa Fashion LUXE is a commitment to expanding access to the world's most coveted luxury  brands for Indian consumers. Through its exclusive partnership with Revolve, customers in India gain access to  over 1,300+ revolve brands available only on Nykaa Fashion, while enjoying early access to the latest seasonal  collections from fashion capitals including New York, Paris, Milan and London, enabling them to discover global  trends as they unfold.

While access remains central to the platform, Nykaa Fashion LUXE is equally focused on transforming the  luxury shopping experience. Every touchpoint has been thoughtfully designed to offer the confidence,  personalization and service today's luxury consumer expects. Products are sourced exclusively through  authorized brand and retail partners, ensuring authenticity, while dedicated concierge support offers  personalized styling recommendations, product guidance, customization assistance, expedited delivery  support and seamless end-to-end order management. Customers shopping Indian designer collections can  also access alteration and customization services, creating a more bespoke luxury experience.

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Discovery remains another defining pillar of Nykaa Fashion LUXE. Curated edits crafted by Nykaa Fashion's in house styling experts and international stylists help customers effortlessly navigate seasonal trends, occasions  and emerging labels, while bringing together globally established luxury houses and contemporary designer  brands in one destination.

Commenting on the launch, Abhijeet Dabas, CEO, Nykaa Fashion, said, "At Nykaa Fashion, we see an  opportunity to shape the next chapter of luxury in India by bringing together the world's most coveted brands  and India's finest designers in one destination. Nykaa Fashion LUXE is built around a simple belief, that  exceptional luxury should be complemented by exceptional discovery and service. From global access and  trusted authenticity to thoughtful curation and personalized experiences, every element has been designed to  give customers greater confidence in how they discover and shop luxury."

As India's appetite for luxury continues to grow, Nykaa Fashion LUXE marks the next chapter in Nykaa Fashion's  journey to redefine how luxury is discovered, experienced and shopped. By bringing together the finest global luxury brands, India's leading designers and an elevated service experience under one destination, Nykaa Fashion LUXE is poised to become the destination of choice for the modern luxury consumer.

Seamlessly integrated within the Nykaa Fashion app, Nykaa Fashion LUXE is accessible through a dedicated in app toggle, allowing customers to effortlessly switch between Nykaa Fashion and Nykaa Fashion LUXE for a unified, elevated shopping experience.

Nykaa Fashion LUXE is now available on the Nykaa Fashion app.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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