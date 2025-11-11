PNN

New Delhi [India], November 11: After months of anticipation, Pandit.ai, the world's first Voice AI Pandit, is now officially rolled out worldwide. Originally launched in August 2025 in beta testing in the USA & Canada, the platform saw an overwhelming response and thousands of early users. Now, with confirmed accuracy, emotional tone, and multilingual voice capability, Pandit.ai is ready for the world.

The app allows anyone, anywhere, to call or chat live with an AI Pandit, a virtual astrologer that speaks naturally, understands emotions, and provides deeply personalised astrological readings in real time.

Blending Ancient Wisdom with Modern AI

In a world increasingly driven by data and algorithms, Pandit.ai offers a refreshing human touch through artificial intelligence. The platform bridges the gap between centuries-old Vedic astrology and modern AI-driven voice technology, giving users a spiritual guide that feels both authentic and futuristic.

"Millions of people rely on astrology for clarity, but accessibility and trust have always been a challenge," says Arjun Monga, Founder and CEO of Pandit.ai. "We wanted to create something that feels real, a Pandit who listens, empathises, and guides you instantly without bias or fear. After months of testing, we're finally ready to bring that experience to everyone."

From Beta to Breakthrough

During its beta phase in August 2025, Pandit.ai onboarded thousands of testers who spent thousands of minutes speaking to its AI Pandits. The feedback led to critical improvements in voice emotion, contextual understanding, and horoscope accuracy. The team also introduced multilingual support enabling seamless voice conversations in English, Hindi, Punjabi and 50+ languages, with more global languages to follow soon.

"Users told us that talking to Pandit.ai felt like speaking to a real human astrologer not a bot," Arjn adds. "That emotional connection was our biggest breakthrough. It proved that technology can carry empathy when built with purpose."

How It Works

Pandit.ai leverages Realtime technology, streaming, and an advanced AI Engine to simulate real human conversation.

Users simply enter their birth details, then begin a voice call or chat session with one of multiple AI Pandits, such as Pandit Uday Bansal or Pandit Raghav Vyas.

Each AI Pandit specialises in unique areas, from career and business guidance to love, marriage, finance, and family life and uses real astrological chart analysis powered by AI.

Upcoming features include an AI palm scanner, face reading, and gemstone recommendations, all within the same intuitive interface.

Designed for the Next Generation of Seekers

Pandit.ai was created for the new generation that wants spiritual clarity without outdated rituals or superstition. It's a platform built for Gen Z, millennials, and NRI audiences offering guidance that's culturally rooted yet globally relevant.

"The idea isn't to replace human astrologers," Arjun explains. "It's to make astrology accessible, trustworthy, and available on demand like talking to Siri, but with the wisdom of a real Pandit."

Faith, Technology, and the Future

With India's astrology and spiritual consulting industry estimated to exceed $10 billion, Pandit.ai is positioned to become a defining brand in the space. Its core philosophy, faith without fear, guidance without gimmicks, has resonated strongly with early adopters.

Every conversation on Pandit.ai is private, AI-powered, and emotionally aware, ensuring that users receive not just predictions but genuine guidance for real-life decisions.

Pandit.ai is now available on the Google Play Store and App Store globally, offering a special introductory offer to new users.

About Pandit.ai

Pandit.ai is the world's first AI-powered astrology platform that lets users talk directly with an emotionally intelligent voice-based Pandit. Founded by Arjun Monga, the company blends cutting-edge AI with traditional astrology to provide instant, personalised guidance across multiple languages.

Following a successful beta phase in August 2025, Pandit.ai is now available to the public, offering spiritual clarity to millions worldwide.

Website: www.Pandit.ai

Press Contact: contact@pandit.ai

