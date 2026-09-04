PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: With India’s pet care industry witnessing unprecedented growth, the need for a trusted forum that promotes credible conversations has never been greater. PAWTALKS has been launched as a dedicated platform that brings together veterinary experts, researchers, pet parents, animal welfare advocates, and industry leaders to share knowledge, foster meaningful conversations, and help build a more informed pet care ecosystem.

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This platform is not merely a podcast on pets. It has been envisioned as a knowledge-first platform designed to make all relevant information related to pet & pet healthcare accessible to everyone from first time pet parents and experienced caregivers to aspiring veterinarians and professionals across the animal healthcare ecosystem. PAWTALKS will cover a wide range of subjects, including preventive healthcare, diagnostics, nutrition, behaviour, emerging veterinary technologies, animal welfare, and inspiring stories from the veterinary community.

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Speaking on the occasion, PAWTALKS representative, stated “We believe better pet care begins with better conversations. PAWTALKS is our effort to create a space where expert voices, veterinary perspectives and real-world experiences come together in a way that is easy to understand and relevant to everyday pet parenting. We feel these conversations will enable pet parents to make more informed choices, and will contribute to a stronger holistic pet care ecosystem. We see this as the beginning of a platform that can help build a more informed and responsible future for pet care.”

Launching initially on YouTube and Instagram, PAWTALKS will feature full-length conversations, short educational videos, myth-versus-fact segments, expert explanation, behind-the-scenes content, and interactive community engagement initiatives.

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