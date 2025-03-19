Introducing the 2025 LEGO® Brand Days Lineup! - Fuel Your Passion and Playtime with Over 100 Exciting Sets

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: LEGO® has kicked off its 2025 LEGO® Brand Days lineup, bringing over 100 exciting new sets in India, starting just at INR 449. Designed to fuel creativity and play for all ages, this diverse collection spans magical escapes in the Wizarding World to high-speed Formula 1® action, thrilling ninja battles, and space adventures - making them ideal gifts for any occasion.

Available from March 15th to March 30th across Amazon, Hamleys, Toycra.com, FirstCry, Blinkit, and Flipkart, the new lineup promises endless opportunities for storytelling and hands-on fun. Whether you're an automobile enthusiast or a fantasy fanatic, the 2025 collection has something for everyone.

"We believe that play can unlock creativity and inspire imagination," said Bhavana Mandon, Country Manager, LEGO® India. "With our versatile new sets for 2025, our goal is to encourage families to engage in meaningful play experiences together, fostering both learning and bonding. This new collection showcases how LEGO® brings passions to life, from thrilling adventures to fantastical worlds and high-speed vehicles, unified through the limitless possibilities of LEGO® bricks."

The lineup features new launches across diverse interests among children and adults alike:

* Speed & Motorsports Enthusiasts (Formula 1® & Technic™): Feel the thrill of real-world racing with F1® Garage & Mercedes-AMG, where fans can prepare for the ultimate race day. Build and collect legendary race cars like Ferrari SF-24, Mercedes-AMG W15, Aston Martin AMR24, McLaren MCL38, and Williams FW46 -- each a tribute to speed and precision.

* Fantasy & Mythical Adventures (Disney & Ninjago®): Embark on a seafaring adventure with Moana's Adventure Canoe, fueling adventure and fantasy play. These buildable playsets help kids grow their confidence with fun. For fans of the homegrown LEGO theme Ninjago®, Lloyd's Pull-Back Race Car brings high-speed action, Dragon Spinjitzu Battle Pack lets kids launch ninjas into spinning battles, and Dragonian Storm Village sets the stage for an epic battle between the good and evil.

* Space Explorers & Sci-Fi Fans: The Modular Galactic Spaceship takes budding astronauts on a mission to explore new worlds. Offering a versatile modular structure, the set allows kids to reconfigure it into a space shuttle and a land base with a lab, medical bay, and kitchen.

* Wizarding Wonders (Harry Potter™): Zoom through the skies of the wizarding world with Hagrid™ & Harry's Motorcycle or relive the thrilling Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ escape scene with the first-ever LEGO® Harry Potter™ Malfoy Manor. Offering an immersive experience for wizards, these sets will make for the perfect gifts for young Potterheads.

With endless opportunities for hands-on play, the 2025 LEGO® Brand Days lineup empowers kids to build their own adventures, explore new worlds, and let their imaginations run wild--one brick at a time.

Discover the full 2025 LEGO® Brand Days collection at Amazon, Hamleys, Toycra, Blinkit, and Flipkart.

