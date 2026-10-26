Introducing the Tata Play Smart App: Watch 500+ Live TV Channels on your Smart TV Without a Set-Top Box or Antenna

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 26: Tata Play has launched Tata Play Smart, a television streaming app designed to bring the familiarity of live television interface on connected TV. Subscribers will get 500+ live channels, without the need for a set-top box, dish antenna or wires.

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At the heart of Tata Play Smart is Tata Play’s much-loved, user-friendly live TV experience, designed for the big screen and delivered seamlessly over home broadband. For anyone who watches news every day, follows live sports, enjoys daily soaps, or regularly tunes into entertainment channels, and already has a Smart TV at home, Tata Play Smart is an app worth downloading right away. Tata Play Smart can be downloaded directly from a Smart TV’s app store by anyone, irrespective of whether they currently use a DTH service, cable connection, or no pay-TV service at all. It allows viewers to access live channels on their Smart TV, mobile phone, tablet or laptop, using any internet connection. On the big screen, the experience will feel familiar to anyone accustomed to DTH, with channel numbers, a programme guide and remote-friendly controls. The app can also be opened on a compatible device to start watching, bringing the familiarity and ease of Tata Play’s entertainment experience to a new generation of connected screens.

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Talking about the new app, Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play, said, "The consumer’s core need to watch sports, news and daily soaps live on the big screen as appointment viewing has remained unchanged even as Smart TVs and home broadband have transformed the way content is accessed by connected homes. While DTH continues to deepen its reach across the masses, Tata Play Smart is designed to address the infotainment needs of wired urban homes."

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The subscription is built around the household’s viewing preferences. Consumers choose the languages they watch their content in, with one monthly plan for the home starting at Rs.199 per month. Tata Play Smart app is available on Samsung, Android TV, VIDAA, Google TV and FireTV, as well as Android and iOS mobile and tablet devices.

Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao features as the face of the product campaign, which highlights how Tata Play’s app-based solution makes watching live TV simpler and hassle-free, without the need for a set-top box, dish antenna or wires.

Speaking about his association with Tata Play, National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, said, "I’ve always believed that the best innovations are the ones that make every day experiences simpler and better. That’s exactly what Tata Play Smart does by bringing television and streaming together in a seamless way. Being part of this campaign has been a refreshing experience, and I’m happy to be associated with a product that is redefining how families discover, access and enjoy entertainment in their homes."

For more information on Tata Play Smart, please visit: https://www.tataplaysmart.com/

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