VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 17: Rigi, a leading force in India's creator economy, proudly unveils Viralo, a revolutionary mobile-first video streaming platform designed to captivate India's mobile-native audience. With bite-sized, high-impact Hindi micro dramas crafted for vertical viewing, Viralo delivers maximum emotion in minimal time, perfectly suited for the fast-paced digital lifestyle of Bharat.

Viralo presents a bold new vision for storytelling -- immersive, high-intensity content spanning thriller, revenge, suspense, romance, and comedy, all deeply rooted in Indian culture and everyday life. This uniquely relatable content ecosystem is created for India's reel generation, ensuring a seamless connection with audiences from metro cities to tier-2 towns.

Advertisement

"With Viralo, we are reimagining storytelling for India's mobile-first audiences," said Ananya Singhal, Co-founder of Rigi. "Today's users crave entertainment that is quick, intense, and emotionally relatable -- and that's exactly what Viralo delivers."

Swapnil Saurav, Co-founder and CEO of Rigi, added, "Our mission is simple: to bring premium, relatable drama to every Indian's fingertips. We're combining data-driven insights, a creator-first approach, and scalable storytelling to create the future of mobile entertainment."

Advertisement

Breaking Records from Day One:

Viralo has made a thunderous debut, clocking over 5 lakh downloads in just two weeks and quickly rising as one of India's most trending entertainment apps on the Playstore. Its vertical, reel-style format and culturally resonant narratives are striking a powerful chord with India's digital-first viewers.

Power-Packed Backing:

Built on a strong foundation of product innovation, content excellence, and capital support, Viralo is backed by an illustrious lineup of investors including Ramakant Sharma (Livspace), Tanmay Bhat, Shubh Malhotra (MPL), Kunal Shah (CRED), and Amit Agarwal (NoBroker). The platform also enjoys the trust of top-tier VCs like Stellaris Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners, Elevation Capital, and Accel India, along with the endorsement of Sharks Anupam Mittal and Kunal Bahl.

What's Next for Viralo:

Viralo is set to launch 100+ new micro-drama series over the coming months, further enriching its content library. Leveraging AI-powered recommendations and storytelling tools, the platform aims to personalize user experience and scale storytelling like never before.

Whether it's a young adult scrolling during a chai break or a busy professional catching a quick episode between meetings, Viralo promises premium storytelling -- anytime, anywhere.

Viralo is now available on both Android and iOS.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)