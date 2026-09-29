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Home / Business / Invention in Recyclable Footwear gets India’s VKC a new patent

Invention in Recyclable Footwear gets India’s VKC a new patent

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ANI
Updated At : 01:07 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: India’s VKC was granted a patent for an invention entitled ‘Recyclable Article of Footwear’ by The Patent Office, Government of India for its group company VKC Footgear Pvt. Ltd. The patent certificate was granted under Rule 74 of The Patents Rules.

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India’s VKC is an Indian Corporate House with an extensive portfolio of brands in the footwear industry. India’s VKC has 9 product brands including VKC Pride, VKC Debon, Debongo, Eezy, Ja.May.Ka and Good Spot that are leading brands in their respective footwear segments in India and 5 retail store chain brands. India’s VKC’s foray into sustainability and recyclable footwear was initiated in January 2025 by launching Go Planet-D By Debongo.

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“We are extremely happy to have a patent registered in Recyclable Footwear. This will give our dreams a new reality in taking India to a new realm in sustainability and in creating a circular economy in this part of the world. India’s VKC will strive hard in research and development to create new patents in the sphere of sustainability”, said VKC Razak, Managing Director, India’s VKC.

By being the world's first 100% circular footwear brand Go Planet-D By Debongo is a noteworthy achievement for all Indian businesses. An Indian brand rising up to be the world's first 100% circular footwear brand showcases the resurgence of a new India in the global perspective.

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Go Planet-D by Debongo adopted a sustainable and circular business model to ensure reduced environmental impact and promote eco-friendly practices in the footwear industry.

In business and policy, sustainability aims to prevent the depletion of natural resources, and the circular economy is a model that keeps materials in circulation rather than throwing them away as waste. It is based on the idea that products and materials can be reused, refurbished or recycled. Go Planet-D by Debongo will also be the first footwear to be 100% recycled and reused.

Therefore, the product will be made of 100% recyclable materials including all the components that go into it. Go Planet-D by Debongo uses a unique model using the new business mantra: Resell. Recycle. Renew. The world's first 100% circular footwear brand will be the first Indian footwear brand that can be resold for a price.

In May 2026, the legend of Indian cinema Sri. Amitabh Bachchan launched Zero Footmarks by India's VKC, India's first responsible disposal of post-consumer footwear to serve the whole of the country through an online initiative www.zerofootmarks.com

In a nutshell, Zero Footmarks is India's first used footwear disposal system for the whole of the country initiated through a pan-India online collection programme and through selected footwear shops in selected cities.

Zero Footmarks by India's VKC reduces irresponsible land fill waste that is not biodegradable, educates the next generation about treating wastage generated by consumerism responsibly, promotes conscious living, builds eco awareness and eco-friendly living habits.

Indian industry must welcome the initiatives taken by Indian Corporate Houses like India’s VKC to bring sustainability into the forefront and to make it a thought process for the mainstream.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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