Inventure Academy Named Among Top 10 Schools Globally for Community Collaboration, Outlines Five Principles for Driving Change Through Education

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17: Inventure Academy, a Bengaluru-based international school, has been recognised among the Top 10 schools globally for Community Collaboration at T4 Education’s World’s Best School Prizes 2026. Building on this recognition, the school has outlined five principles to help educational institutions integrate community collaboration into everyday learning and create meaningful, long-term impact.

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Drawing on its experience across environmental sustainability, public education, child safety and urban mobility, Inventure Academy advocates an approach that connects classroom learning with real-world challenges. The framework emphasises curriculum integration, changemaking skills, sustained partnerships, reciprocal collaboration and institutional commitment.

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The school’s approach reflects its belief that education should extend beyond academic achievement to empower students to understand the challenges around them and participate in addressing them.

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“Over the years, we have come to realise that a school’s responsibility cannot end at its gates. If we want our children to grow into changemakers, we need to do more than encourage them to make a difference. We have to equip them with the knowledge, skills and opportunities to understand the world around them and act on what they learn. And as schools, we have to practise what we teach. Some of our most valuable learning has come from working alongside communities, listening to their experiences and recognising that we have as much to learn from

Since 2015, Inventure Academy’s Our Voice initiatives have brought students, educators, civic organisations and government representatives together to address issues affecting local communities.

Through Our Lakes, Our Voice, students investigated water pollution in Bengaluru, collaborated with scientists and explored technology-based approaches to monitoring water quality. Other initiatives, including Our Safety, Our Voice, Our Future, Our Voice and Our Mobility, Our Voice, have engaged students in broader conversations around child safety, education, traffic and urban mobility.

The school’s Change Maker Challenge has extended this approach beyond its campuses. According to information published by T4 Education, the initiative has involved more than 150 schools and communities, generating over 750 student-led ideas and approximately 350 formal pitches across India and internationally.

Inventure Academy has also established long-term partnerships with four government schools in Bengaluru through Inventure Community Schools. At its flagship partner school in Ramagondanahalli, enrolment has grown from fewer than 200 students to more than 1,100, alongside three consecutive years of 100% Grade 10 board examination pass results.

These initiatives demonstrate how community engagement can move beyond occasional volunteering and donation drives to become an integral part of teaching, learning and institutional practice.

Based on its experience, Inventure Academy has identified five practices that schools can adapt to their own contexts.

Schools can connect academic learning with local issues such as environmental sustainability, waste management, road safety and access to education. At Inventure Academy, students progress from inquiry-based learning to design thinking, prototyping, budgeting and stakeholder engagement through Inventurepreneurship, enabling them to move from understanding problems to exploring solutions.

Student agency requires more than encouragement. Research, critical thinking, communication, collaboration and problem-solving must be developed deliberately. Teachers can support this process through guided inquiry, expert interactions and practical opportunities for students to apply their learning.

Sustained relationships with government bodies, civic organisations, universities, researchers, businesses and community groups can help schools establish shared objectives and move beyond isolated projects. Inventure’s government school partnerships illustrate how continued collaboration can support teacher development and strengthen educational opportunities.

Communities bring valuable knowledge, experiences and perspectives that can inform more effective solutions. Schools should listen to local needs, adapt interventions to different contexts and recognise that meaningful collaboration creates learning opportunities for students, educators and community members alike.

Community engagement is more likely to endure when school leadership provides the necessary time, resources and support. Institutions must also demonstrate the values they teach, including through their own involvement in civic issues such as traffic management, mobility and safe access around their campuses.

Inventure Academy’s recognition at the World’s Best School Prizes 2026 highlights its approach to bringing students, educators, families and wider communities together around shared challenges.

As schools increasingly focus on future-ready skills, experiential learning and student agency, the institution believes community collaboration should complement academic priorities rather than compete with them. Schools can begin with a locally relevant challenge, bring together the people best placed to address it and commit to sustained engagement.

The school is also in the running for the Community Choice Award, decided by public vote. Readers can vote at https://vote.worldsbestschool.org/public-vote-26/entry/4307.

Founded in 2005, Inventure Academy is an international school in Bengaluru, with campuses in Whitefield-Sarjapur and Yeshwanthpur. Guided by its purpose of empowering learners to realise their full potential, ignite change and create positive impact, the school offers holistic education across academics, arts, sports, entrepreneurship and service. Through long-term partnerships with communities and government schools, Inventure Academy seeks to nurture responsible citizens and build 100,000 changemakers.

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