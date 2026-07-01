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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: Inventure Academy, Bengaluru (India Learning Foundation) has been named among the Top 10 schools globally for the World's Best School Prize for Community Collaboration 2026 by T4 Education, recognising the school's efforts to build partnerships that strengthen learning, community impact and nation building, creating a meaningful impact beyond its own campus.

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Established in 2022, the World's Best School Prizes celebrate schools that are transforming lives and sharing practices that can help improve education around the world.

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The recognition highlights a philosophy that has shaped Inventure Academy since its founding in 2005: that schools do their best work when they learn and grow alongside the communities they serve.

These collaborations have taken many forms, from initiatives such as the Change Maker Challenge and Our Voice to musical productions, community outreach, internships, and partnerships with civic organisations, researchers and public institutions. Together, they have created opportunities for students and educators to engage meaningfully with issues of public importance, contributing insights and lived experiences to conversations around child safety and wellbeing, educational equity, the implementation of India's National Education Policy, and the Right to Learn. They have also encouraged greater civic awareness of the opportunities and challenges facing the city, including questions of mobility, infrastructure and access, helping elevate the voices of young people in discussions about the future of their communities. Through performances, campaigns and community events, the Inventure community has also helped mobilise awareness and resources for its partner schools, extending learning and social impact beyond the classroom.

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One of the most significant examples of this approach has been its partnership with the Government Higher Primary School, Ramagondanahalli (RGH), launched in 2019 in collaboration with the Karnataka Department of Public Instruction and Whitefield Rising.

Over the past five years, enrolment at the school has increased from fewer than 200 to almost 1,200, with a further 350 students on the waitlist. The first three Grade 10 cohorts recorded a

100 per cent board examination pass rate, while independent ASER assessments showed learning outcomes well above State averages and, in some grades, among the highest in the country. Over this period, Inventure enabled the recruitment of 40 teachers at RGH and today sustains a total of 64 teachers across its community schools.

In 2024, the Ramagondanahalli partnership was extended for a further 10 years, with Inventure committing more than ₹44 crore (approximately US$5.1 million) towards the programme's operations and implementation over the next decade. Building on this success, in 2025, Inventure, together with Prestige Group and the Navodaya Foundation, expanded the model to three additional government schools in partnership with the Karnataka Department of School Education: Government Tamil Higher Primary School, Thimmaiah Road, Shivajinagar; Government Urdu Model School, Siddahosanahalli, near the Yeshwanthpur campus; and Government Higher Primary School, Kodathi, near the Whitefield-Sarjapur campus. Prestige Group has committed ₹62.28 crore (approximately US$7.2 million) over the next decade towards these partnerships, while the Navodaya Foundation has committed ₹1.5 crore (approximately US$175,000) over the first three years. Together, these commitments take the combined long-term investment across Inventure's community school ecosystem to more than ₹108 crore (approximately US$12.6 million).

Beyond its community school partnerships, Inventure's wider ecosystem includes collaborations with civic organisations, research institutions and global networks, including B.PAC, Whitefield Rising, IIT Gandhinagar, the New York Academy of Sciences, Prayoga, Round Square and the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN). These partnerships create opportunities for students and educators to engage with real-world questions and contribute to communities beyond the classroom.

Commenting on the recognition, Irfan Razack, Founder & Chairman, Inventure Academy, (India Learning Foundation) and Chairman & Managing Director, Prestige Group, said:

"This recognition is a reminder that the true measure of a school lies not only in the success of its own students, but in the difference it makes to the communities around it. From the very beginning, Inventure was envisioned as an institution that would contribute beyond its own campus, and our work with community schools reflects that enduring commitment. Seeing that vision recognised on a global stage is deeply gratifying, but even more importantly, it strengthens our resolve to continue building partnerships that expand opportunity for every child."

Nooraine Fazal, Founder and Managing Trustee of Inventure Academy (India Learning Foundation), added:

"This recognition belongs to the many communities that have shaped and strengthened Inventure over the years. We have always believed that schools can be far more than places where children learn. They can be catalysts for connection, opportunity and positive change. When schools, families, communities and public institutions come together around a shared purpose, extraordinary things become possible for our youth.

This recognition affirms our belief that education achieves its greatest impact when it extends beyond the walls of a school and contributes to the well-being and success of the wider community. We are honoured to share this recognition with the students, educators, families, partners and communities who have made this journey possible. We hope it encourages more schools and communities to work together to strengthen educational ecosystems, nurture changemakers, and create a more equitable and sustainable future for all."

The Top 10 shortlist was selected from thousands of applications worldwide. Winners of the five World's Best School Prizes will be announced later this year by T4 Education's Judging Academy.

The shortlisted schools are also eligible for the Community Choice Award, determined through a public vote.

About Inventure Academy

Founded in 2005, Inventure Academy is one of India's leading international schools, with campuses in Whitefield-Sarjapur and Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru. Guided by its core purpose of empowering learners to realise their full potential, ignite change and create positive impact, Inventure provides holistic education across academics, arts, sports, entrepreneurship and service. Through long-term partnerships with communities and government schools, the institution seeks to nurture responsible citizens and build 100,000 changemakers.

About T4 Education's World's Best School Prizes

The World's Best School Prizes were established in 2022 by T4 Education to celebrate schools that are transforming lives in classrooms and beyond. The prizes recognise excellence in Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity and Supporting Healthy Lives.

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