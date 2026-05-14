Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) Reports Robust FY26 Financial Results with 20% Revenue Growth and 48% Surge in Profit After Tax

BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (NSE: IKS), a leading technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and care enablement platform for the US Healthcare industry, today announced its robust financial results for the fiscal year and quarter ended March 31, 2026. The company, widely recognized as IKS Health, reported an exceptional performance, driven by a 20% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth and a significant 48% surge in Profit After Tax (PAT) for the full financial year 2026.

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Key Financial Highlights: FY 2026

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- Revenue at Rs 31,938 million (20% YoY)

- PAT at Rs 7,216 million (48% YoY)

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- EBITDA at Rs 10,913 million (38% YoY)

- Adjusted PAT at Rs 8,087 million (47% YoY)

Key Financial Highlights: Q4 FY26

- Revenue growth in Q4 18% YoY in INR, 13% YoY in USD

- PAT up 39% growth YoY; 12% QoQ

- Q4 EBITDA up 33% YoY; 6.6% QoQ

- Adjusted PAT up 38% YoY; 5% QoQ

"Our performance this fiscal year underscores the deep value we bring to clinician enterprises as they navigate an increasingly complex US healthcare landscape. Ending the year with a strong 20% YoY revenue growth in FY 2026 is a testament to the scalability of our care enablement platform," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & CEO, IKS Health. "Our 'AI + Human' model is now the industry standard for sustainable growth, as proven by our expanding partnerships with top-tier health systems. By deploying autonomous engines and agentic AI like MyCareHub™, we are providing the clinical and financial intelligence needed to transform care delivery. We enter FY27 with the financial strength to accelerate this AI-driven momentum."

Nithya Balasubramanian, CFO, IKS Health, said, "Our fiscal year concluded with exceptional operational discipline, reflected in our 38% YoY EBITDA growth and significant margin expansion. The 48% rise in PAT for the year demonstrates our ability to scale efficiently and deliver profitable growth through a resilient business model which leverages the latest technology and global delivery. With a strong balance sheet and robust cash flow generation, we are well-positioned to continue investing in our technology platform to drive long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders."

Business Highlights:

- AI Portfolio Expansion: Aquihired ThinkDTM, an AI-native digital services firm, integrating a specialized team of experts to accelerate the development of patient access solutions.

- Next-Gen Product Launches: Introduced two major Epic-integrated solutions available on the Epic Connection Hub:

- Autonomous RCM Coding Engine: An AI-driven solution achieving 95% accuracy, reducing denials through a blend of autonomous assignment and expert review.

- MyCareHub™: An agentic AI "self-orchestrating" platform that uses multi-agent algorithms to automate and personalize patient engagement.

- Strategic AI Partnerships: Formed a collaboration with Certilytics to unify payer rules and provider workflows using agentic AI and human oversight.

- Market Expansion & Client Wins:

- Secured a multi-year, full-platform partnership with Holyoke Medical Center to drive financial stability through AI-led clinical and administrative solutions.

- Expanded the platform relationship with Mission Community Hospital to include development of advanced AI capabilities within the hospital environment to improve operational efficiencies.

- Expanded a major Revenue Cycle (RCM) and Value-Based Care (VBC) partnership with a Top 5 U.S. Health System, extending services into new regions and states.

Industry Recognition & Awards

- Recognition: ET Edge Best Organisations for Women 2026

- FE AICONIC Award: Best Use of AI in Healthcare & Lifesciences - for the IKS Health Virtual Care Assistant Solution

Safe Harbour

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects may be seen as forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actuals to differ materially from such statements. It is not possible to undertake to update any such statement that may have been made from time to time.

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