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Home / Business / Invertis University Secures 3,853+ Internship Opportunities for Students Across Google, AWS, Siemens &amp; More

Invertis University Secures 3,853+ Internship Opportunities for Students Across Google, AWS, Siemens & More

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ANI
Updated At : 05:38 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], July 30: For students internships are usually the first time they get a taste of the real working world. An internship helps students learn about what's expected in a job. It also helps them build skills that are needed for work; learn how to work in a team, get hands-on experience, and feel more confident about moving from being a student to being a professional

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As a result, internships have become a significant measure of career readiness in higher education.

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Acknowledging the need for practical learning , Invertis University facilitated 3,853+ internship opportunities for Invertis students through collaboration with EduSkills and leading global technology and industry organizations

The initiative enabled students to participate in internship and experiential learning opportunities associated with organisations including Google Developers, Google Cloud Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ansys, Siemens, Zscaler, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Microchip Technology, UiPath, Altair, Alteryx, Bentley Education Celonis, Wadhwani Foundation, MIDAS, Coca-Cola and several other organisations

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Through these experiences, students gained exposure to various industry environments and practical applications across emerging technologies and professional disciplines while pursuing their academics

The University internship ecosystem is further supported by the Corporate Resource Centre (CRC), which assists students through career counselling, internship facilitation, industry work placements, resume writing support, interview preparation, recruitment training, career fairs, corporate networking opportunities and placement assistance. By providing structured career support throughout the academic journey, the CRC helps students prepare for internships as well as future employment opportunities.

Practical learning at Invertis University is further complemented by initiatives such as Industry Inside Campus, 100+ Value Added Courses and ₹1.5 lakh worth of free certified training through the Centre for Skill and Entrepreneurship Development (CSED). Together, these initiatives provide students with additional opportunities to develop technical knowledge, professional competencies and industry-relevant skills alongside their academic curriculum.

As industries continue to seek graduates with practical skills alongside academic knowledge, initiatives that combine internships, career guidance and skill development play an important role in preparing students for professional careers. Through continued emphasis on experiential learning, Invertis University remains committed to creating opportunities that help students build workplace competencies and confidently transition from campus to corporate careers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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