Invertis University Student Selected to Represent India at World Armwrestling Championship 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 30: Student talent can extend well beyond academic performance, finding expression in areas such as sports, research, innovation and entrepreneurship. And this is what Invertis University is all about – preparing students for the real world by giving them the space to pursue their interests alongside academics. It provides an educational ecosystem that nurtures these competencies while complementing a student’s academic abilities, which can go a long way in helping students become confident, competent and ready to face the real-world challenges.

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Prem Kumar Shreshtha’s sporting achievement is one such example. An MBA in Business Analytics student from the Department of Management has been selected to represent India at the 47th World Armwrestling & 28th Para Armwrestling Championship 2026. The international championship is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 20 October to 1 November 2026.

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The selection is in pursuance of Prem’s performance in 4th PAFI National Arm Wrestling & Para Arm Wrestling Championship 2026 organized by Rashtriya Raksha University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, 29 May to 2 June 2026. He participated in Men’s Below 75 Kg Youth Left Hand category and emerged as Silver Medalist at the National Championship.

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In line with his performance at the National event and as per the championship rules, he has been selected to participate in the World Championship under the same category – Men Below 75 Kg, Youth, Left Hand. The selection has been communicated to VC Invertis University through a formal letter, issued by Dr. Praveen Kumar Singh Jadon, President, Uttar Pradesh Arm Wrestling Association.

The upcoming championship will witness athletes from international categories including Sub Junior, Junior and Youth competing against each other. For the Invertis community, Prem’s selection adds to the range of student achievements emerging alongside academic pursuits.

Supporting students their endeavours also forms part of creating an academic environment where talent can foster beyond academics. With Prem continuing his MBA in Business Analytics while pursuing competitive arm wrestling, the achievement highlights how academic and other pursuits can progress alongside each other when students are provided the required institutional support.

As Prem prepares for the championship in October, Invertis University congratulates him on his selection and wishes him well for the upcoming international competition.

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