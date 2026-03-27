Invest in future, stay disciplined to ride market turmoil: NSE Advisor Pathak

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Investing in the future and maintaining portfolio allocation can help individuals navigate possible turmoil in markets, alongside growing access to financial instruments through technology-driven platforms and informed decision-making, said Shailesh K Pathak, Senior Advisor - Policy, National Stock Exchange of India.

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"All I would say is invest in your future and portfolio allocation will get you through all the possible turmoil in this world," he said while addressing a financial literacy event organised by the National Stock Exchange and the India Habitat Centre on late Thursday.

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Pathak said the National Stock Exchange of India was the first stock exchange in the world with completely screen-based buying and selling of shares and other financial instruments.

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He said screen-based trading does not differentiate between men and women or between different age groups. "The screen does not bother whether you are a man or a woman. It does not matter whether you are 60 years old or 30 years old."

Highlighting market growth, Pathak said NSE was around 1,000 in 1996 and is now between 24,000 and 25,000.

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On investing, he said, "Normally, companies say, please come and buy our product. National stock exchanges -- soch kar, samajh kar, invest kar."

Pathak recommended the NSE app for investing in India. He also recommended the NSE iX Global Access app for investing outside India, saying it was launched recently and has already seen about 10,000 sign-ups.

Sharing a personal example, Pathak said he had a portfolio of around 14-15 shares in 1990 but sold them when he joined the government. He said if he had not done that, he would have had a large portfolio now.

In the same event, Shamika Ravi, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, told ANI that India's growth remains strong and stable despite global uncertainties, with inflation staying within the target set by the Reserve Bank of India.

"Our growth is not just high but more importantly stable, with inflation which has remained within the threshold of what the RBI sets for inflation targeting," Ravi told ANI, adding that "there is no reason for any kind of panic" despite global upheavals. She said India continues to monitor developments in West Asia and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. (ANI)

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