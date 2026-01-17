Investment letter handover ceremony held between Gujarat, Maruti Suzuki India for new plant

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 17 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Limited will develop a new plant in Khoraj, investing Rs 35,000 crores to produce a total of 10 lakh cars per year. About 12000 people will get potential employment opportunities.

Advertisement

In the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Maruti Suzuki MD Shriyut Hitachi Takeuchi, an investment letter handover ceremony was held between the state government and Maruti Suzuki India Limited in Gandhinagar.

Advertisement

Gujarat has taken another solid step towards realising the goal of Make in India Made for the World.

Advertisement

The Maruti Suzuki India plant in Gujarat will be set up on 1,750 acres of land provided by Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Maruti Suzuki Whole Time Director and Executive Committee Member Sunil Kakkar were also present on this occasion.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki began operations in 1983 with its first production facility in Gurugram, Haryana.

Over the years, the company expanded its manufacturing footprint, including facilities in Gurugram, Manesar, and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and recently amalgamated the Gujarat plant into its operations.

Today, Maruti Suzuki manufactures 17 models and over 650 variants across these state-of-the-art facilities. Looking ahead, the Company plans to enhance its manufacturing capacity to 4 million units per annum to meet rising domestic demand and serve international markets.

Maruti Suzuki India has produced over 22.55 lakh units in 2025, its highest-ever production in a calendar year, according to a statement from the carmaker.

This is the second consecutive year that the automobile company has exceeded 20 lakh units in annual production. The production includes vehicles for domestic sales, exports and (original equipment manufacturer) OEM supplies.

The top five models by production volume during the year were Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Ertiga, the company earlier said.

According to the carmaker, this milestone reflects the company's strong focus on delivering products in line with customer demand across domestic and international markets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)