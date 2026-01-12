Investor Home Solutions Sets New Benchmark in Ultra-Luxury Real Estate with Investor-Centric Branded Residences Meet

New Delhi [India], January 12: India’s luxurious property market has just experienced another milestone as Investor Home Solutions (IHS), for the first time in history, has managed to bring together 2,000+ all-industry high-net-worth investors under one roof. This was held on 10th January at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi and was solely based on the upcoming trend of branded residences. The event emphasized investment insights over conventional showcases, highlighting the evolving landscape of branded residences and the rising demand for globally inspired, ultra-luxury homes that offer unparalleled exclusivity.

Advertisement

Investor Home Solutions aims to achieve ₹5,000 crore in ultra-luxury Gurgaon real estate this year, highlighting the region’s rise as a premium investment hub.

Advertisement

According to Mr. Kanwar Pal Singh, Founder of Investor Home Solutions, "The investor meet is a defining moment that heralds the arrival of the luxury residential property segment in the Indian market. With our initiative, we were able to unlock a new investment space that offers enormous potential and value and brought together the choicest investors on the platform.” One of the major highlights at the event was the exclusive launch of branded and luxury homes, providing insight into branded luxury residential projects set to transform the ultra-premium real estate market in India. The event was also marked by its large-scale exclusivity, as investors from various sectors were given a platform to stay updated on trends related to branded luxury lifestyles and high-end property investments.

Advertisement

Mr. Tridev Kapoor, Director – Sales, Investor Home Solutions, added, “What truly sets this investor meet apart is the depth of engagement and maturity of dialogue we witnessed. Today’s ultra-luxury investor is not only looking at aesthetics but also long-term value, global alignment, and asset credibility. Branded residences answer that need, and this platform allows investors to evaluate the segment with clarity and confidence.” Thus, with such an investor-oriented event organized without prior publicity, IHS reaffirmed its position of leadership in luxury and branded residential investments. The event positioned branded residences as an independent asset class with high growth, thus setting a new benchmark for investor outreach and education in India.

Through this initiative, IHS continues to raise the bar for branded and premium residential investments through a combination of market insight, exclusive access, and strategic engagement to redefine India's luxury property sector.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)