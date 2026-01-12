DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Investor Home Solutions Sets New Benchmark in Ultra-Luxury Real Estate with Investor-Centric Branded Residences Meet

Investor Home Solutions Sets New Benchmark in Ultra-Luxury Real Estate with Investor-Centric Branded Residences Meet

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 02:32 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 12: India’s luxurious property market has just experienced another milestone as Investor Home Solutions (IHS), for the first time in history, has managed to bring together 2,000+ all-industry high-net-worth investors under one roof. This was held on 10th January at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi and was solely based on the upcoming trend of branded residences. The event emphasized investment insights over conventional showcases, highlighting the evolving landscape of branded residences and the rising demand for globally inspired, ultra-luxury homes that offer unparalleled exclusivity.

Advertisement

Investor Home Solutions aims to achieve ₹5,000 crore in ultra-luxury Gurgaon real estate this year, highlighting the region’s rise as a premium investment hub.

Advertisement

According to Mr. Kanwar Pal Singh, Founder of Investor Home Solutions, "The investor meet is a defining moment that heralds the arrival of the luxury residential property segment in the Indian market. With our initiative, we were able to unlock a new investment space that offers enormous potential and value and brought together the choicest investors on the platform.” One of the major highlights at the event was the exclusive launch of branded and luxury homes, providing insight into branded luxury residential projects set to transform the ultra-premium real estate market in India. The event was also marked by its large-scale exclusivity, as investors from various sectors were given a platform to stay updated on trends related to branded luxury lifestyles and high-end property investments.

Advertisement

Mr. Tridev Kapoor, Director – Sales, Investor Home Solutions, added, “What truly sets this investor meet apart is the depth of engagement and maturity of dialogue we witnessed. Today’s ultra-luxury investor is not only looking at aesthetics but also long-term value, global alignment, and asset credibility. Branded residences answer that need, and this platform allows investors to evaluate the segment with clarity and confidence.” Thus, with such an investor-oriented event organized without prior publicity, IHS reaffirmed its position of leadership in luxury and branded residential investments. The event positioned branded residences as an independent asset class with high growth, thus setting a new benchmark for investor outreach and education in India.

Through this initiative, IHS continues to raise the bar for branded and premium residential investments through a combination of market insight, exclusive access, and strategic engagement to redefine India's luxury property sector.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts