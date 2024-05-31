Investors bought Rs 27,000-cr gold bonds in FY24

PTI

Mumbai, May 30

Sovereign gold bonds have caught the fancy of investors who bought Rs 27,031 crore worth of the bonds last fiscal, an amount more than four times invested in 2022-23 on the prospects of higher returns and tax benefits.

The bonds bought by investors represented a whopping 44.34 tonne of gold during 2023-24.

