Investors' wealth surges Rs 5.1 lakh crore as markets bounce back after 5 days of decline

Investors' wealth jumped Rs 5.1 lakh crore on Monday as markets bounced back after five consecutive sessions of losses, following a sharp fall in crude oil prices amid easing tensions in West Asia.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 776.01 points, or 1.02 per cent, to settle at 76,835.78. During the day, it soared 841.74 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 76,901.51.

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The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 228.5 points, or 0.96 per cent, to end at 23,995.95.

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The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surged Rs 5,10,561.8 crore to Rs 4,80,80,037.04 crore (USD 5 trillion) following the rebound in equities.

Among Sensex firms, Eternal jumped the most by 5.63 per cent. InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the gainers.

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HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tanked 9.4 per cent to USD 87.64 per barrel.

In the last five trading sessions, the BSE benchmark tanked 2,091.68 points, or 2.67 per cent, and the Nifty declined 566.85 points, or 2.32 per cent.