Invicta Diagnostic Limited Reports FY26 Total Income of Rs 33.04 Cr with EBITDA Margins Above 30 Percent

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Invicta Diagnostic Limited (NSE - INVICTA), -one of the leading diagnostic service providers in Maharashtra's healthcare services sector, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26

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Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

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H2 FY26

- Total Income of ₹ 15.96 Cr

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- EBITDA of ₹ 3.55 Cr

- EBITDA Margin of 22.24%

- Net Profit of ₹ 0.79 Cr

- Net Profit Margin of 4.94%

- EPS of ₹ 0.79

FY26

- Total Income increased to ₹ 33.04 Cr from ₹ 30.18 Cr annually

- EBITDA increased to ₹ 10.45 Cr from ₹ 9.29 Cr annually

- EBITDA Margins increased to 31.63% from 30.78%

- Net Profit of ₹ 4.87 Cr

- Net Profit Margin of 14.74%

- EPS of ₹ 4.90

During FY26, the Company continued to invest towards its long-term growth strategy and network expansion, resulting in cash outflow of ₹12.96 Cr towards purchase of fixed assets. Depreciation expense increased by approximately 31% to ₹3.25 Cr in FY26 from ₹2.49 Cr in FY25, primarily reflecting higher asset base during the year. As newly added centres continue to mature and scale up operations, the Company expects stronger revenue contribution and improved operating leverage in the coming periods.

Commenting on the Performance, Mr. Sanket Vinod Jain, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Invicta Diagnostic Limited, said, "FY26 has been a landmark year for Invicta Diagnostic Limited as we successfully completed our NSE Emerge listing in December 2025 and concluded the year with a stable financial and operational performance. During FY26, we reported Total Income of ₹33.04 Cr and maintained EBITDA margins in excess of 30%, reflecting strong operating efficiency and disciplined execution.

During the second half of the year, we expanded our presence through our strategic entry into Pune with plans for advanced diagnostic centres, commenced operations at our Dadar Centre with PET-CT and CT Scan facilities near Tata Memorial Hospital, and received Board and Shareholders' approval to acquire up to 95% stake in Vinchurkar Diagnostics Private Limited in Nashik, strengthening our platform for long term growth across Maharashtra. These investments are expected to support higher scale, improved operational reach, and stronger growth momentum in the coming years.

As we enter FY27, we remain focused on expanding our diagnostics network, strengthening our service portfolio, and driving sustainable growth while maintaining operational efficiency. We remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead and are confident of building on this momentum in the coming years."

About Invicta Diagnostic Limited

Invicta Diagnostic Limited is a diagnostic services company operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, providing radiology and pathology solutions under its consumer facing brand, PC Diagnostics.

Through the PC Diagnostics brand, the Company offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic services, including radiology and imaging, pathology and clinical laboratory testing, and teleradiology. Its operations are supported by a structured hub and spoke model designed to ensure efficiency, reach, and patient convenience.

The Company's network comprises 8 diagnostic centers and one centralized laboratory across the MMR region in Maharashtra. This includes one flagship hub in Thane with full testing capabilities, three additional hub centres offering advanced and basic diagnostics, and three spoke centres focused on basic diagnostics and sample collection, supported by a centralized laboratory.

Invicta Diagnostic Limited places strong emphasis on patient convenience through services such as home sample collection, house calls, and multiple report delivery options. The Company continues to strengthen its presence in MMR while expanding across Maharashtra's diagnostic market, guided by its focus on quality, affordability, and consistent patient care.

The company was listed on NSE Emerge on 8th December 2025.

In FY26, the Company recorded a consolidated revenue of ₹33.04 Cr, an EBITDA of ₹10.45 Cr, and a net profit of ₹4.87 Cr.

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