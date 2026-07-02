Invicta Diagnostic Limited Starts Commercial Operations at Pune Centre; Total Network Reaches 10 Diagnostic Centres

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Invicta Diagnostic Limited (NSE - INVICTA), - One of the leading diagnostic service providers in Maharashtra's healthcare services sector, Invicta Diagnostic Limited is pleased to announce the commencement of commercial operations at its new diagnostic centre in Pune through its subsidiary, Porteus Medical LLP, effective 30 June, 2026.

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The Pune Centre strengthens the Company's presence beyond the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The facility has commenced operations with a comprehensive range of diagnostic services, including MRI, Mammography, CT scan, Sonography (SONO), Pathology, TMT, and X-Ray, enabling patients to access integrated radiology and pathology services under one roof.

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The commencement of the Pune Centre is aligned with Invicta Diagnostic Limited's long-term strategy of replicating its successful Mumbai operating model across high-potential urban markets. Through partnerships with reputed local clinicians, the Company aims to accelerate market penetration, strengthen its regional presence, and build a scalable diagnostic network across Maharashtra.

With this expansion, Invicta Diagnostic Limited, along with its subsidiaries, now operates 10 diagnostic centres and 1 centralised laboratory, further enhancing its integrated healthcare delivery platform and reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality, technology-driven diagnostic services.

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Commenting on the development, Mr. Sanket Vinod Jain, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Invicta Diagnostic Limited, said, "We are delighted to commence commercial operations at our Pune Centre through our subsidiary, Porteus Medical LLP. This is our second diagnostic centre outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after our Nashik Centre and reflects our continued commitment to making high-quality diagnostic services more accessible while strengthening our presence across Maharashtra.

With rising healthcare awareness, increasing demand for preventive and diagnostic testing, and favourable industry tailwinds, we remain confident in the long-term growth opportunity for the diagnostics sector. We will continue to expand our network through a scalable and integrated diagnostic model while delivering reliable, technology-driven healthcare services to patients."

About Invicta Diagnostic Limited

Invicta Diagnostic Limited is a diagnostic services company operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, providing radiology and pathology solutions under its consumer facing brand, PC Diagnostics.

Through the PC Diagnostics brand, the Company offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic services, including radiology and imaging, pathology and clinical laboratory testing, and teleradiology. Its operations are supported by a structured hub and spoke model designed to ensure efficiency, reach, and patient convenience.

The Company's network comprises 10 diagnostic centers and one centralized laboratory across the MMR region in Maharashtra. This includes one flagship hub in Thane with full testing capabilities, 6 additional hub centres offering advanced and basic diagnostics, and three spoke centres focused on basic diagnostics and sample collection, supported by a centralized laboratory.

Invicta Diagnostic Limited places strong emphasis on patient convenience through services such as home sample collection, house calls, and multiple report delivery options. The Company continues to strengthen its presence in MMR while expanding across Maharashtra's diagnostic market, guided by its focus on quality, affordability, and consistent patient care.

The company was listed on NSE Emerge on 8th December 2025.

In FY26, the Company recorded a consolidated revenue of ₹ 33.04 Cr, an EBITDA of ₹ 10.45 Cr, and a net profit of ₹ 4.87 Cr.

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