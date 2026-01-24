Invincible Ocean partners with the private office of UAE Royal Family-owned Seed Group to offer its AI driven products in the Middle East

VMPL

Dubai [UAE] / Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 24: Invincible Ocean, a deeptech AI and blockchain-driven solutions provider from India, today announced a strategic partnership with Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, to launch operations in the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East.

Founded in 2004, Seed Group operates under the umbrella of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. The Group fosters strategic partnerships across sectors such as technology, banking, and digital innovation in the GCC region. The company has managed and facilitated investments exceeding USD 1 billion while opening offices in more than a dozen countries to accelerate business expansion and access to regional markets.

Under the new collaboration, Invincible Ocean will bring its AI-driven flagship products to the UAE market, including Roboi--an advanced robotic edge AI solution that processes video feeds from cameras, CCTV, surveillance systems, and drones, providing intelligent video analytics without human intervention--and its subscription-based Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenisation platform, built to align with the UAE's progressive blockchain regulations.

"Seed Group recognises the growing demand for scalable, intelligent verification frameworks as digital economies expand. Invincible Ocean's AI-led approach to identity, compliance, and risk assessment aligns well with regional regulatory expectations. This partnership brings practical value for businesses seeking faster onboarding, reduced fraud exposure, and operational efficiency without compromising security," remarked Hisham Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

"We are honoured to partner with Seed Group to enter the UAE," said Ajay Setia, Founder and CEO of Invincible Ocean. "Technology alone isn't enough. Understanding regional requirements, regulatory demands, and local business culture is key to delivering products that are not just innovative but truly fit for purpose. This partnership will help us build future-ready solutions tailored to the Middle East."

Sagar Setia, Co-Founder and COO, added, "Dubai is not just open to new technologies--it actively enables them at scale. Our first international expansion from Dubai marks a key milestone for Invincible Ocean, and we look forward to serving enterprise clients across the region with AI and blockchain solutions designed for real-world impact."

Invincible Ocean currently serves more than 300 enterprise customers with AI products focused on fraud detection, video analytics, cloud infrastructure and mobility, and plans to support regional digital transformation initiatives by leveraging Seed Group's extensive ecosystem and infrastructure.

This partnership aligns with the UAE's broader technology strategy to boost digital innovation, attract global AI investments, and create robust infrastructure that supports advanced use cases such as blockchain-based asset tokenisation and autonomous analytics.

