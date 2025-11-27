PNN

New Delhi [India], November 27: Invogue, a leading brand in sleek, stylish, and smooth shapewear, launched its new lingerie collection for women. With the launch of their new lingerie collection, Invogue aims to bring style and comfort together for modern women.

On the eve of 15th October, Invogue launched a new lingerie collection through their website. This lingerie collection was hyped up even before its launch through their social media promotion and campaign.

This lingerie collection featured three brand-new bra styles, specifically curated for the modern woman.

1. Non-Padded Wireless Shaping Bra: It's a shapewear for breasts, as it aims to provide a snatched look without any pads and wires.

2. Everyday Seamless Lightly Padded Bra: Specifically designed for everyday use, with adjustable straps, light padding, and second-skin comfort, this bra aims to bring all-day confidence.

3. No-Wire Underwired Bra: This product offers a sculpt, lift, and curve like an underwired bra with adjustable straps but without any stabby wires. Its innovative design with wire-kill tech, integrated contouring, and perforated padded cups will offer lift, push, and a seamless look without any discomfort of digging metal wires and underboob sweat.

These bras are crafted from skin-friendly, lightweight, stretchy, and breathable fabrics like elastane. Each product in this lingerie collection will offer comfort like a second skin, with no digging, scarring, or chafing. With these innovatively designed products, Invogue aims to bring comfort and style stitched together so well that these will become your wardrobe staples. This collection stands true to the Invogue brand's motto of 'When the Choice is Between Style and Comfort, Choose Invogue.'

Before the launch of their lingerie collection on October 15th, they started promoting their upcoming lingerie collection through their social media pages with posts and reels showcasing interviews of brand models, behind-the-scenes from the product photo shoots, and fashion influencers' collabs. The 25% discount was offered to the people who joined their 'waitlist' for the product launch. This 'waitlist' was promoted with the help of fashion influencers on social media. The 'waitlist discount' was only offered to people who registered and joined for it on their website.

About Invogue

Invogue was founded in 2023 by Madhav Saxena and Ragini Saxena. The headquarters of Invogue is based in Delhi, India. The Invogue was founded in passion to empower women to look and feel their best. With a focus on providing high-quality and stylish shapewear that helps women achieve their desired body shape without compromising on comfort.

The brand focuses on the modern woman and the various roles she plays in society. To make her feel and look her best in whatever she chooses to wear, Invogue, as a brand, aims to help modern women achieve their desired body shape with sleek and comfortable, designed shapewear and innerwear.

Contact Information

Company Name: Invogue Shop

Contact/Helpline Number: +91 8287440077

Email ID: support@invogue.shop

Website: https://invogue.shop/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)