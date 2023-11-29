IOC corners more than a third of KG-D6 gas in latest Reliance auction

New Delhi, November 28

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has cornered more than a third of natural gas that Reliance Industries Ltd and its partner bp of the UK offered in the latest auction of the KG-D6 gas, sources said.

IOC got 1.45 million standard cubic meters per day out of the 4 mmscmd of gas auctioned last week. The oil refining and marketing company, which was the top bidder even in the previous two auctions of gas from the eastern offshore KG-D6 block of Reliance-bp, bid the volumes as an aggregator on behalf of fertiliser plants. City gas companies, including Torrent Gas and Gujarat Gas, secured a total of 2.21 mmscmd of gas for turning into CNG for sale to automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking purposes, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. — PTI

38 bidders successful