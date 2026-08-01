IOEMS Expands Youth-Employment Mission with Ten-State Skill-Education Teachers Initiative

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New Delhi [India], August 1: Indian Outsourcing Employment Management Services (IOEMS) is expanding its efforts to support unemployed youth through training, employment information and project-linked placement facilitation. Through programmes associated with community development, farmer services, ticket-booking support and vocational education, the organization aims to help young people gain practical skills and become financially independent.

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Under the Annadata Farmers Registration Card Programme, IOEMS says young candidates have been trained to serve as Block Coordinators. Their proposed responsibilities include supporting farmer registration, coordinating field-level activities, spreading programme awareness and helping agricultural communities access relevant services.

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IOEMS has also promoted a ticket-booking-agent training programme intended to prepare unemployed youth for customer assistance, digital ticketing procedures and responsible service delivery. The initiative reflects an encouraging effort to equip candidates with practical skills relevant to railway-ticketing and passenger-support services. Final authorization or engagement in any railway- or IRCTC-related role, however, remains subject to verification and appointment through the appropriately authorized service provider.

Building on these initiatives, IOEMS is now preparing to launch another educational NGO project titled:

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Engagement of Skill Education Volunteers-cum-Learning Facilitators Programme

The proposed programme aims to train eligible unemployed youth as skill-education teachers and facilitate their engagement as Skill Education Volunteers-cum-Learning Facilitators in participating CBSE-affiliated schools.

The initiative is proposed for implementation across ten states:

Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Selected facilitators would support practical, activity-based and career-oriented education for students. Depending on school requirements and the qualifications of individual candidates, the programme may cover technology, financial literacy, tourism, agriculture, healthcare, retail, media, beauty and wellness, coding, data science, food production, accounting and other vocational subjects.

The initiative comes at a significant time for school education. CBSE's current academic resources provide for skill education in Classes VI-VIII and numerous skill subjects at the secondary and senior-secondary levels, highlighting the growing importance of practical and employment-oriented learning. CBSE's official Skill Education portal contains the applicable curricula, subjects and teacher-qualification information.

Minimum Eligibility

For every skill subject, an applicant must possess both of the following:

- Passed Higher Secondary or Class 12 from a recognized board; and

- Possess a diploma in the concerned subject, skill or trade from a government-recognized board, institution or university.

Candidates with relevant degrees, advanced diplomas, industry certifications, professional experience or previous teaching and training experience may receive preference, depending on the requirements of participating schools and the authorized engaging organization.

By combining vocational training, digital application facilities and project-related employment information, IOEMS is attempting to create a structured pathway between unemployed youth and emerging livelihood opportunities. Such initiatives can contribute to skill development, self-reliance and workforce participation, particularly among young people seeking opportunities close to their home districts.

IOEMS states that it operates as an employment-information and application-facilitation platform connecting candidates with authorized outsourcing organizations. It is not a government recruitment board or direct government employer. Therefore, school participation, vacancy numbers, remuneration, appointment terms and the identity of the engaging employer should be officially published and independently verified before candidates apply.

Once the programme is formally opened and the relevant state-wise notifications are published, eligible candidates should apply only through the official IOEMS website:

www.ioems.in

With its focus on training, practical education and employment facilitation, IOEMS's proposed ten-state initiative represents an ambitious effort to empower unemployed youth while strengthening skill-based learning opportunities for school students across India.

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