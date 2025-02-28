VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 28: IOTA Water, a revolutionary bottled water brand utilizing advanced Oxygen Nanobubbles technology, proudly announces its grand launch in North India. This marks the first time such an innovative and health-focused bottled water is being made available at a mass-consumption price point, ensuring accessibility for all.

The prestigious launch event, held in New Delhi, witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Ministers of India and high-ranking representatives from the Embassy of Israel. Their participation underscores the significance of this milestone in India's clean water and health innovation sector.

Advertisement

Revolutionizing Hydration with Oxygen Nanobubbles

IOTA Water's cutting-edge nanobubble technology (Developed by NICO Nanobubble India Co.) enhances water with infused ultra-fine oxygen nanobubbles, promoting improved oxygen absorption, better hydration, and enhanced wellness benefits. Unlike conventional bottled water, IOTA Water provides an enriched experience that consumers can truly feel - "Feel the Difference!"

Advertisement

Affordable Innovation for All

With a commitment to making high-quality, oxygen-enhanced water accessible, IOTA Water is launching across North India with a full range of SKUs, catering to everyday consumers, athletes, and health-conscious individuals alike. The brand's mission aligns with India's vision of sustainable and innovative health solutions.

A Step Towards Healthier India

At the launch, Amit, Anant & Aman Kapur, Founder & Managing Director of IOTA Water and NICO Nanobubble India Co., stated: "Our goal is to bring the benefits of cutting-edge nanotechnology to everyday hydration. With IOTA Water, we are introducing a game-changing product that supports better health, wellness, and sustainability at a price everyone can afford."

This launch signifies a transformative step in India's bottled water industry, paving the way for innovative hydration solutions that prioritize wellness, affordability, and sustainability.

Availability & Distribution

IOTA Water will be available across retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and direct distribution channels throughout North India, with expansion plans already in motion for other regions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)