Iotamine Introduces Easy-to-Use Cloud VPS with Focus on Affordability

New Delhi [India], July 22: Iotamine, a new entrant in the cloud services space, has officially launched its cloud VPS platform, offering high-performance virtual private servers with data centers located in Frankfurt, Germany and New Delhi, India. The platform aims to simplify cloud hosting for developers, startups, and businesses by offering a fast, developer-friendly control panel and hourly billing model.

The platform is founded by Piyush Ladhar, a young entrepreneur and developer from Bikaner, Rajasthan, India. A solo founder, Piyush began building Iotamine in early 2025 to provide an intuitive, affordable, and scalable alternative to global cloud providers. Having been active in the tech industry since 2016 and the cloud and hosting sector since 2019, he brings deep experience in both software development and infrastructure management.

"Iotamine is built to solve the real problems developers face while managing servers. We wanted to create something that's easy to use, cost-effective, and offers complete control," said Piyush Ladhar, Founder and CEO of Iotamine Cloud Private Limited.

A Developer-Centric Cloud Platform

Unlike many traditional hosting providers, Iotamine is designed from the ground up with developers in mind. The platform provides users with a custom-built control panel that allows them to deploy and manage cloud VPS instances with precision. Features include:

* Real-time CPU, RAM, and disk usage monitoring

* Hourly billing and automatic usage tracking

* One-click snapshots and backup management

* Support for both Indian and international customers, with billing available in INR and USD

* Full API access for automation and integration

Simplicity and Accessibility at the Core

One of Iotamine's core strengths lies in its ease of use. Unlike many legacy cloud platforms that are often complex, cluttered, and require specialized training or technical certifications, Iotamine is built to be intuitive and accessible to everyone--from experienced system administrators to first-time developers or small business owners.

The platform's interface is clean, responsive, and purposefully designed to remove friction from the cloud deployment process. Users can sign up in seconds, add funds, and launch a virtual machine in just a few clicks--without needing to navigate through confusing menus or advanced configurations.

"We wanted to remove the barriers that stop people from using cloud infrastructure," said Founder Piyush Ladhar. "With Iotamine, if you know what a VPS is, you can deploy one--no tutorials or technical support required."

Iotamine's hourly billing model further simplifies cloud management. Users are only charged for the exact duration their servers are active, eliminating the need for monthly lock-ins or overpayment. This pay-as-you-go system gives developers, startups, and growing businesses the flexibility to experiment, scale, and optimize their infrastructure costs in real time.

Whether you're hosting a production application, testing a deployment, or just learning how virtual servers work, Iotamine makes it easy to get started and stay in control.

Infrastructure in India and Germany

Iotamine currently operates from two high-performance data centers -- one in New Delhi to serve the Indian market and another in Frankfurt for low-latency access across Europe. Customers can choose between Indian VPS and Germany VPS deployments depending on their regional requirements.

Each VPS runs on KVM virtualization, with NVMe SSD storage and enterprise-grade CPUs, ensuring high IOPS and performance. The infrastructure is optimized for projects that require reliability, speed, and global scalability.

Built for Startups and Scale

The platform's pay-as-you-go pricing model makes it especially suitable for startups, digital agencies, SaaS companies, and system administrators who require flexibility without long-term commitments. Users can scale their servers vertically or horizontally, manage firewall rules, SSH keys, and even reboot or reinstall servers directly from the panel.

About the Founder

Piyush Ladhar, 20 (as of 2025), started coding as a kid and has since developed various platforms, including HostBet, a web hosting service launched in 2019. With Iotamine, he aims to compete in the global cloud infrastructure market by focusing on speed, simplicity, and transparency.

Despite being a solo founder and student, Piyush personally built the core backend and frontend of the Iotamine platform, managed server infrastructure, and led product design.

"Iotamine is not just a cloud platform, it's the result of years of experience, feedback from developers, and the belief that cloud computing should be both powerful and accessible," Piyush added.

