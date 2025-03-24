IPAF Kolkata 2025 - Dance finds artistic expression in symphony of grace and grandeur

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 24: The Satyajit Ray Auditorium at ICCR Kolkata was painted with vibrant hues of dance and modern puppetry show on Saturday as the International Performing Arts Festival ( IPAF) unfolded its 6th edition for the city. The festival, which has been the cornerstone for artistic expression in India, Captivated the audience with a diverse array of performances.

The day commenced with lighting of the lamp by Shri. Ghanshyam Sharma, CMD, Hindustan Copper, Shri R N Goswami, director ICCR & Shri Shyam Pandey, Founder & Director, IPAF. The festival was attended by several prominent figure from Kolkata Senior Citizens, prominent artists, music lovers.

A visual spectacle from Kolkata's premier Dolls Theatre, led by Sudip Gupta, mesmerized the audience with its fusion of traditional and modern puppetry. Featuring Taming of the Wild, performance highlighted urgent need for environmental preservation.

The evening witnessed a captivating Kathak performance by Dr. Khushboo Panchal from Ujjain. Renowned for her graceful movements and soulful expression, Khushboo's Kathak performance was a delightful fusion of rhythm and storytelling. Her intricate footwork and hand gestures conveyed the very essence of the dance form, drawing the audience into its beauty and depth.

Dr. Panchal's performance of Shiva Stuti transported the audience to the divine realm of Lord Shiva, with her elegant portrayal capturing the spirit of devotion and reverence. Known for her energy, precision, and mastery of Kathak, Dr. Panchal left the audience spellbound. Her graceful movements and expressive storytelling captivated everyone in attendance, offering a powerful display of Kathak's rich tradition.

Shayomita's graceful choreography, rooted in the ancient Odissi techniques, beautifully embodied the themes of strength, devotion, and spiritual awakening. Her performance was a testament to the timeless nature of Odissi dance, captivating the audience with its depth and beauty. This mesmerizing performance featured two powerful compositions: Shankaravaranam Pallavi & Vande Mataram.

Pallika, a disciple of Smt. Paramita Maitra, showcased her remarkable talent and dedication to the art form. As an exemplary young artist, she is instrumental in keeping the tradition of Kathak alive through her graceful and expressive performances, earning admiration from all who witnessed her artistry.

The IPAF is a prestigious annual event that celebrates the diversity and richness of classical dance launched in 20215 in Ahmedabad, IPAF has been instrumental in providing platform for talented artists from across the country to showcase their skill and connect with audience. The festival is dedicated to organizing performance in state capital and cities with special cultural significance rich artistic heritage and vibrant cultural scene.

