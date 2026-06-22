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Home / Business / Ipca Laboratories Creates History with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for ACNE-UV Gel by Creating "Largest Card Board Box Sentence"

Ipca Laboratories Creates History with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for ACNE-UV Gel by Creating "Largest Card Board Box Sentence"

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ANI
Updated At : 10:43 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: Ipca Laboratories created history recently by securing a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for ACNE-UV Gel through the creation of the "Largest Cardboard Box Sentence" at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, using an impressive 6,897 cartons to display the message:

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"India's Initiative for Advanced Sun Protection powered with Human & Aquatic Safety."

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Led by New ACNE-UV & ACNE-UV Gold, the initiative highlighted Ipca's commitment towards promoting awareness about therapeutic sunscreens, advanced skin protection and environmental responsibility.

More than just a world record, the campaign became a nationwide awareness movement advocating the importance of sunscreen usage that supports both human and aquatic safety.

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Adding greater purpose to the achievement, all 6897 sample cartons used during the record attempt will now be distributed to Government Hospitals at Mumbai, transforming the milestone into a larger healthcare awareness initiative.

This remarkable accomplishment further strengthens Ipca's leadership in dermatology innovation and marks a proud milestone for the Indian pharmaceutical industry on the global stage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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