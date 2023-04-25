Ipca Laboratories to acquire 33% stake in Unichem

PTI

New Delhi, April 24

Ipca Laboratories on Monday said it had inked a pact to acquire 33.38 per cent stake in Unichem Laboratories from one of its promoters for Rs 1,034.06 crore.

As per a share purchase agreement, Ipca will acquire 2,35,01,440 shares of Unichem from one of its promoters at a price of Rs 440 per share aggregating to Rs 1,034.06 crore, the companies said in a joint statement.

Ipca is also making an open offer to the public equity shareholders of Unichem to acquire up to 26 per cent of the fully diluted outstanding equity share capital at a price of Rs 440 per share, it added.

The transaction is subject to approval from the CCI.

"Unichem has developed an excellent and proven quality track record with a differentiated capability, which is highly complementary to lpca's strengths.This acquisition is in line with our stated strategy to enhance our portfolio in our chosen growth markets," lpca Laboratories promoter and executive chairman Premchand Godha said.

The companies are well positioned to successfully integrate their product offerings and grow businesses, he said. Unichem Laboratories Promoter and Chairman and Managing Director Prakash A Mody said lpca was an ideal partner to take business of Unichem through its next phase of growth.