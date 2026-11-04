IPE Hyderabad Announces Merit Scholarships Up to Rs. 6 Lakh for PGDM Aspirants

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 4: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, has announced that admissions are open for its two-year, full-time PGDM programmes for the 2027-29 batch. The announcement comes with an expanded scholarship framework designed to reward merit, talent and academic performance.

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Scholarships: Opening Doors to Management Education

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In a country where the cost of higher education continues to be very high, scholarships have become a lifeline for thousands of aspiring professionals. For a student with abundant talent but limited means, financial aid can decide whether admission at a premier business school remains a dream or becomes a reality.

Education experts say the benefits of scholarships go beyond easing a family's financial burden. When students are admitted on merit and not on their ability to pay, classrooms become more diverse, competition grows healthier, and the quality of future managers improves. For parents, a scholarship also lightens the financial strain of a postgraduate degree, and for students it is a morale booster of their ability.

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Director's Message

"At IPE, we believe that management education must combine academic rigor with professional relevance, and that no capable student should be denied admission for financial reasons," said Prof. S Sreenivasa Murthy, Director, IPE. "Our scholarships recognize excellence in entrance tests, in the classroom, on the sports field and on the stage. Every year we award scholarships over Rs. 2.5 crore to around 240 students, and scholarship award go up to Rs. 6 lakh per student. I invite aspiring students to Join! Learn! Transform! Lead!"

Scholarships at IPE

The total fee for the two-year PGDM Programme is Rs. 9 lakh, payable in instalments. Scholarships range from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 80,000 depending on the following:

IPE Merit and Means Scholarship: 27 scholarships of Rs. 6 lakh each for students scoring above the 80 percentile in CAT 2026 or XAT 2027 with their family income below Rs. 8 lakh per annum.

Entrance-test based scholarships: Scholarship of Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 80,000 based on CAT, XAT, MAT or GMAT percentile. Students with CMAT and ATMA percentile can receive Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 80,000. Category (General, OBC, SC/ST/Minority, designated states) is considered.

Special Scholarship for Girl students: A special scholarship of Rs. 50,000 based on entrance-test percentile.

Sports and Arts: Up to Rs. 4 lakh for students who have represented India in Sports and up to Rs. 2 lakh for those who have done so in the Arts. Students who have represented their State in Sports can receive Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 1 lakh in the Arts.

Academic Performance Scholarships: Three best students from each section, 27 students a year, receive Rs. 50,000, Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 15,000 as scholarship for their academic performance during the Programme.

Scholarships are disbursed in two instalments, with the second instalment subject to academic performance. Institutions such as IDFC, Bank of Baroda etc., offer scholarships to IPE students. Education loans are also available from public and private sector banks and NBFCs.

Placements and Return on Investment

IPE's strong industry connect translates into outcomes. More than 100 companies visit the campus every year, and prominent recruiters include Deloitte, Federal Bank, PwC, S&P Global, FactSet, DE Shaw, TCS, Wipro, Dr. Reddy's, Kotak, Birla Opus etc.

Packages: The highest package is Rs. 23 LPA, the median about Rs. 8 LPA and the lowest Rs. 5 LPA.

Top performers (2024-26): Average salaries are Rs. 14.39 LPA for the top 5% of placed students, Rs. 11.85 LPA for the top 10% and Rs. 9.31 LPA for the top 25%.

Career pathways: Roles span consulting, banking and financial services, analytics, FMCG, healthcare, digital platforms etc.

With a scholarship, the effective cost of the programme falls sharply while a median package of about Rs. 8 LPA remains well within reach, so the return on investment improves further.

Selection Process

Prof. (Dr.) Rama Krishna Yelamanchili, Dean, Admissions & Branding, explained how candidates are chosen. "We look at holistic perspective of the student, not just a score," he said. "Applicants need a bachelor's degree from a UGC recognized institution with at least 50 per cent marks, or 45 per cent for SC/ST/PC candidates. We accept CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, ATMA, GMAT and TGICET scores. Shortlisted candidates then go through a psychometric test, a short essay, a group discussion and a personal interview, so we can assess how they think, communicate and collaborate."

Key test dates are CAT on November 29, 2026, MAT on December 20 and 27, 2026, XAT on January 3, 2027, and CMAT on February 7, 2027. MAT and ATMA are held several times a year, and GMAT is available year-round. Last date to Apply for XAT 2027 is Dec 6, 2026,

About IPE

Established in 1964 and located on a 22-acre campus at Shamirpet, Hyderabad, IPE is approved by AICTE, accredited by NBA and SAQS, and holds MBA equivalence from AIU. IPE runs under the aegis of ICSSR, Ministry of Education, Government of India. It has 60 doctoral faculty and about 1,100 students from across India. It offers PGDM programmes in General, Marketing Management, Banking & Financial Services, International Business, Human Resource Management and Business Analytics, as well as a Fellow Programme in Management (FPM).

Apply Now and Earn Scholarship.

Apply online: www.ipeindia.org

Scholarship details: www.ipeindia.org/tuition-financial-aid/

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