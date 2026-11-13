iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Display, Battery, Camera and Price Difference – Which Model Should Buyers Choose?

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India on 18th September 2026. Both phones feature the A20 Pro chip and a new 48MP camera system with a variable aperture, and run on iOS 27. However, they differ in screen size, battery life, and price.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max costs Rs. 15,000 more. The question for buyers is whether the larger model offers enough to justify that difference, or whether the smaller model is the more practical buy. Whichever model they choose, buyers can avail of Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance to make the upgrade easier.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Key differences explained

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Here are the key differences buyers should focus on when deciding between the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max:

Display: 6.3-inch vs 6.9-inch

The iPhone 18 Pro has a 6.3-inch OLED display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max offers a larger 6.9-inch screen. Both support 120Hz ProMotion technology and up to 3,000 nits of outdoor brightness, so the main difference is screen size. The iPhone 18 Pro Max gives users more space for watching videos, gaming, and reading.

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However, the larger screen also makes the iPhone 18 Pro Max heavier at 249g, compared with 211g for the iPhone 18 Pro. That 38g difference may be noticeable when holding the phone for long periods. The iPhone 18 Pro is easier to carry and use with one hand.

Battery: Up to 34 hours vs 43 hours of video playback

Battery life is where the iPhone 18 Pro Max has a clear advantage. According to Apple’s tests, the iPhone 18 Pro offers up to 34 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max lasts up to 43 hours.

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That gives the iPhone 18 Pro Max nine extra hours of video playback. It may suit buyers who travel frequently, watch videos for long periods, or use their phone heavily throughout the day.

Both phones support fast charging, with Apple claiming up to 50% charge in around 15 minutes using a compatible 60W or higher adapter.

What stays the same: Camera and performance

Same Pro Fusion camera system on both

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max feature the same 48MP Pro Fusion camera system:

* 48MP main camera: Offers four aperture settings, from f/1.48 to f/4.0, which control how much light enters the camera and how much of the background stays in focus.

* 48MP telephoto camera: Offers 4x optical zoom and an 8x optical-quality zoom option for closer shots of distant subjects.

* 48MP ultrawide camera: Useful for landscapes, group photos, and close-up macro photography.

* 18MP front camera: Supports Center Stage for selfies and video calls.

Both phones also support 4K Dolby Vision video recording at up to 120fps. Buyers do not need to pick the more expensive iPhone 18 Pro Max to get the full set of camera features.

Same A20 Pro chip

Both phones use Apple’s A20 Pro processor, with a six-core CPU, seven-core GPU, and a new cooling system. Users who play demanding games, edit videos, or switch between several apps can expect similar performance from both models. Extra processing power is not a reason to choose the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Price difference in India

Both phones come in four storage options, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max costing Rs. 15,000 more at every level.

iPhone 18 Pro prices in India:

* 256GB: Rs. 1,64,900

* 512GB: Rs. 1,89,900

* 1TB: Rs. 2,39,900

* 2TB: Rs. 3,14,900

iPhone 18 Pro Max prices in India:

* 256GB: Rs. 1,79,900

* 512GB: Rs. 2,04,900

* 1TB: Rs. 2,54,900

* 2TB: Rs. 3,29,900

Updated on: 9 November 2026

Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change and can vary based on the retailer, store, and ongoing offers.

iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max: Which should buyers choose?

The choice mainly comes down to screen size, battery life, and how comfortable the phone feels in hand. The iPhone 18 Pro may suit buyers who want a compact flagship that is easier to hold, carry, and use for long periods. It also costs Rs. 15,000 less than the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Buyers who prefer a bigger screen for watching videos and gaming, along with longer battery life, may find the iPhone 18 Pro Max worth the extra Rs. 15,000. For buyers whose main priorities are cameras and performance, both phones offer the same features, so paying extra for the iPhone 18 Pro Max is not necessary.

Plan an iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max purchase with Bajaj Finance

With prices starting above Rs. 1.6 lakh, both phones are significant purchases. Bajaj Finance Easy EMIs can help buyers plan the upgrade by dividing the cost into monthly instalments instead of paying the full amount at once. Buyers can explore the available repayment options and offers for both phones at Bajaj Finance partner stores and choose the one that suits their needs.

Steps to buy on Easy EMIs

To buy on Easy EMIs, buyers can:

1) Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store.

2) Choose the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max.

3) Check the available Easy EMI offers and eligibility.

4) Select a suitable repayment tenure.

5) Complete the purchase and repay through monthly instalments.

About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL serves over 124.43 million customers through a diversified portfolio comprising consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments, offered through Web, App and at 4,000+ locations. As a FinAI company, BFL is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB/Stable and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global ratings. It has been assigned a ‘Baa3 Corporate Family Rating’ with Stable outlook from Moody’s Rating.

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