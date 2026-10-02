DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / IPO fundraising reaches all-time high of Rs 94,205 crore in H1FY27, NSE drives momentum

IPO fundraising reaches all-time high of Rs 94,205 crore in H1FY27, NSE drives momentum

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:19 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Fundraising via primary board initial public offerings (IPOs) achieved a record Rs 94,205 crore in the initial half (H1) of financial year (FY) 2027, driven by a surge in large-ticket issues such as the Rs 22,563-crore offering from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), as per data from Prime Database.

A total of 78 companies accessed the main board from April to September, raising 35 per cent more than the Rs 69,533 crore gathered by 65 IPOs in the same timeframe of FY26. The latest figure represents the highest first-half IPO activity ever recorded, even with a slow beginning to the financial year and fluctuations in the secondary market.

Advertisement

The fundraising activity was focused on a small number of significant offerings. Apart from NSE, SBI Funds Management secured Rs 9,795 crore, whereas Manipal Health Enterprises gathered Rs 9,275 crore during this timeframe.

Advertisement

The pipeline indicates that activity in the primary market may continue to be high in the upcoming months. As per Prime Database, 145 firms with planned issues amounting to approximately Rs 2.78 lakh crore have already gained approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). An additional 102 firms, aiming to generate around Rs 1.87 lakh crore, are pending regulatory clearance.

Including SME IPOs, total IPO fundraising exceeded the Rs 1 lakh crore threshold in H1FY27, up from Rs 76,330 crore during the same timeframe last year.

Advertisement

In total, public equity fundraising, which encompasses IPOs, SME issues, institutional placements, and fundraising via infrastructure and real estate investment trusts, increased by 75 percent, reaching a record Rs 2.43 lakh crore over the six-month period.

Investor involvement also stayed robust in the primary market. Out of the 64 IPOs with available subscription data, 42 attracted bids that surpassed 10 times the number of shares being offered. Up to 25 issues were subscribed to over 50 times.

The performance of listings also enhanced in comparison to the prior year. The typical listing increases for the 64 IPOs, determined by the difference between the issue price and the closing price on the listing day, was 19 percent in H1FY27, in contrast to 7 percent during the first half of FY26.

The interplay of a solid IPO pipeline, strong investor interest, and enhanced listing outcomes indicate ongoing activity in the primary market, despite companies being cautious about the overall equity market conditions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts