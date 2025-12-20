PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20: The Department of Mathematics at IPS Academy, Institute of Science and Research, organised the inauguration of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Cell along with a seminar on the topic "The Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Current Developments of Mathematical Cosmology - A Future Perspective."

Inaugural Ceremony

The inaugural ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including Prof. Arunkumar Bhisam from Mangosuthu University of Technology, Durban (South Africa); Dr. S. K. Tiwari, Head & Dean of Science, Vikram University, Ujjain; Dr. R. K. Tiwari, Professor & Head, Department of Mathematics, APS University, Rewa; Principal Dr. Premlata Gupta; Head of Department Dr. Pradeep K. Joshi; faculty members; and a large number of students.

Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Cell

Speakers described the establishment of the Indian Knowledge System Cell as a significant initiative aimed at connecting ancient Indian scientific thought, mathematical traditions, astronomical knowledge, and cultural heritage with modern research approaches.

Seminar Highlights

During the seminar, Prof. Arunkumar Bhisam explained how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is contributing to the evolution of new research dimensions in mathematical cosmology. He stated that AI-based applications are accelerating precision and deeper analysis in cosmological models, dark matter-dark energy studies, cosmic microwave background data interpretation, and the simulation of astronomical structures.

Dr. R. K. Tiwari emphasised that in the near future, AI-based algorithms will revolutionise large-scale data processing and research methodologies in mathematical cosmology. Students showed keen interest in the subject and actively participated by asking insightful questions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. S. K. Tiwari highlighted that "Green AI" is not only about reducing energy consumption; it also includes smart and efficient computing systems, algorithm optimisation, the use of renewable energy, and transforming data centres into eco-friendly establishments.

Acknowledgements

IPS Academy President, Architect Achal Chaudhary, and Vice President, Yogendra Jain, congratulated the faculty on the success of the programme. The event was successfully organised under the guidance of Principal Dr. Premlata Gupta and Head of Department Dr. Pradeep K. Joshi.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Amita Joshi.

