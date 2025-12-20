DT
IPS Academy Opens IKS Cell; Seminar Highlights AI's Role in Mathematical Cosmology

IPS Academy Opens IKS Cell; Seminar Highlights AI's Role in Mathematical Cosmology

ANI
Updated At : 04:50 PM Dec 20, 2025 IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20: The Department of Mathematics at IPS Academy, Institute of Science and Research, organised the inauguration of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Cell along with a seminar on the topic "The Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Current Developments of Mathematical Cosmology - A Future Perspective."

Inaugural Ceremony

The inaugural ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including Prof. Arunkumar Bhisam from Mangosuthu University of Technology, Durban (South Africa); Dr. S. K. Tiwari, Head & Dean of Science, Vikram University, Ujjain; Dr. R. K. Tiwari, Professor & Head, Department of Mathematics, APS University, Rewa; Principal Dr. Premlata Gupta; Head of Department Dr. Pradeep K. Joshi; faculty members; and a large number of students.

Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Cell

Speakers described the establishment of the Indian Knowledge System Cell as a significant initiative aimed at connecting ancient Indian scientific thought, mathematical traditions, astronomical knowledge, and cultural heritage with modern research approaches.

Seminar Highlights

During the seminar, Prof. Arunkumar Bhisam explained how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is contributing to the evolution of new research dimensions in mathematical cosmology. He stated that AI-based applications are accelerating precision and deeper analysis in cosmological models, dark matter-dark energy studies, cosmic microwave background data interpretation, and the simulation of astronomical structures.

Dr. R. K. Tiwari emphasised that in the near future, AI-based algorithms will revolutionise large-scale data processing and research methodologies in mathematical cosmology. Students showed keen interest in the subject and actively participated by asking insightful questions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. S. K. Tiwari highlighted that "Green AI" is not only about reducing energy consumption; it also includes smart and efficient computing systems, algorithm optimisation, the use of renewable energy, and transforming data centres into eco-friendly establishments.

Acknowledgements

IPS Academy President, Architect Achal Chaudhary, and Vice President, Yogendra Jain, congratulated the faculty on the success of the programme. The event was successfully organised under the guidance of Principal Dr. Premlata Gupta and Head of Department Dr. Pradeep K. Joshi.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Amita Joshi.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

