IPX Announces USD 4M Seed Funding at USD 125M Valuation, Names Ja Rule President of Celebrity Advisory Board Ahead of November 15 Launch

VMPL

New York [US], October 29: IPX, a technology company developing an agentic operating system and tokenized financial infrastructure for intellectual property, today announced the closing of a $4 million seed funding round at a $125 million valuation , alongside the appointment of GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist Ja Rule as President of its Celebrity Board of Advisors .

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The funding round was led by Bitsurge Holdings and YICIPX Holdings Family Office , with participation from a group of strategic investors. Ja Rule, who is also a celebrity co-founder and shareholder of IPX, will play a key role in shaping the company's strategy for empowering artists, athletes, entertainers, and creators to develop, finance, monetize, and retain ownership of their intellectual property.

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The dual announcement marks a significant milestone ahead of IPX's planned November 15, 2026, public launch , when the company intends to introduce its integrated AI-powered operating system, tokenized launchpad, native $IPX token, and IPX Exchange.

Built on Base, IPX is developing an ecosystem designed to connect intellectual property ownership, project financing, commercialization, content distribution, and revenue participation within a unified platform.

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With more than 100 celebrities reported to have signed exclusive agreements to tokenize original intellectual property, IPX aims to establish a new model for how entertainment projects and other creative assets are brought to market, giving creators greater control over their work while offering eligible fans and participants new opportunities to engage with the projects they support.

Ja Rule to Lead IPX's Celebrity Board of Advisors

As President of IPX's Celebrity Board of Advisors, Ja Rule will represent the interests of celebrities and creators within the company's broader ecosystem, helping shape the platform's approach to intellectual property ownership, creative development, project financing, and fan participation.

His leadership will focus on ensuring that artists, athletes, entertainers, and other rights holders have a meaningful voice in how their intellectual property is developed, commercialized, and monetized.

Beyond his advisory role, Ja Rule brings firsthand experience developing original intellectual property across music, television, film, live entertainment, streaming, and other creative ventures.

Ja Rule, President of IPX's Celebrity Board of Advisors, said:

"I'm a creative first, and I've seen firsthand what can happen to artists who don't own their work. When I create IP, I made sure every show is my IP, on purpose, so that content will be ours, forever. That's why IPX is a gamechanger for the industry, empowering celebrities, creatives and fans alike. We're re-writing the script on how celebrities own & retain their IP."

Brendan McCafferty, Founder and CEO of IPX, said:

"We're building a new covenant for intellectual property—one where creators retain ownership of what they build, while fans gain meaningful opportunities to participate in the success they help create.

For decades, creators have faced a difficult choice between maintaining ownership of their work and accessing the capital needed to bring their ideas to market. At the same time, audiences have helped build enormous cultural and commercial value without having a direct way to participate in that growth.

IPX is designed to change that relationship. By bringing together artificial intelligence, financial infrastructure, and tokenization within a single operating system, we're creating a new framework for how intellectual property can be financed, developed, distributed, and monetized.

From Hollywood and professional sports to gaming and digital creators, our vision is to make intellectual property a more accessible, transparent, and participatory economy. Creators build culture, and fans help make it valuable. We believe both should have a meaningful role in its future."

With Ja Rule helping guide celebrity representation and creator engagement, IPX is positioning its platform as an ecosystem developed not only for artists and rights holders, but with their active participation in shaping its direction.

November 15 Public Launch and Upcoming Announcements

The funding and leadership announcements mark the beginning of a series of planned company updates leading to IPX's November 15, 2026, public launch .

Over the coming weeks, IPX expects to reveal additional details regarding its technology, strategic partnerships, initial intellectual property projects, celebrity involvement, and the broader capabilities of its operating system and exchange.

The planned launch will bring together the company's agentic AI operating system, tokenized launchpad, native $IPX token, and exchange infrastructure as the foundation of its intellectual property ecosystem.

With $4 million in announced seed funding, a $125 million valuation, more than 100 reported celebrity agreements, and Ja Rule serving as President of its Celebrity Board of Advisors, IPX is preparing to introduce its vision for a creator-driven intellectual property economy.

About IPX

IPX is a Miami-headquartered technology company developing an AI-powered operating system and tokenized marketplace for intellectual property.

Built on Base, the IPX ecosystem is designed to combine agentic artificial intelligence, intellectual property tokenization, project financing, sponsorship, content distribution, and revenue-based participation through an integrated operating system, launchpad, and exchange.

With more than 100 celebrities reported to have signed exclusive agreements to tokenize original intellectual property, IPX is preparing to introduce projects across film, television, music, sports, gaming, entertainment, and the digital creator economy.

The company's mission is to help creators retain ownership, unlock new financing opportunities, and establish more direct economic connections with the audiences and communities supporting their work.

For more information, visit https://ipx.exchange.

Media Contact

IPX Exchange

Rehman Siddiq

Email: marketing@ipx.exchange

Website: https://ipx.exchange

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