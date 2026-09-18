BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, is well positioned to capitalize on the growing trend toward big-screen viewing, as the big screen increasingly becomes a key destination for long-form video consumption.

Behind this trend is a rising bar for viewing experience. The big screen's natural advantages — audio-visual quality, immersion, and shared family viewing — make it a more fitting home for premium long-form content. As big-screen viewing continues to gain momentum, iQIYI's big-screen business has become an increasingly important driver of user scale, engagement, and monetization.

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A Global Trend Toward the Big-Screen This shift is part of a broader global trend toward big-screen streaming. The worldwide Connected TV (CTV) market is projected to reach USD 260.56 billion in 2026 and expand at a 6.03% CAGR through 2032, with the Asia-Pacific region accounting for approximately 45% of total demand, according to MarkNtel Advisors. In the United States, streaming accounted for 48.6% of total TV watch time in May 2026, with YouTube representing 13.8% and Netflix at 8.0%, according to Nielsen's monthly "The Gauge" report.

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The shift is also visible across other markets. In Poland, for example, Nielsen found that Netflix's share of viewing on TV screens rose from 83% in May to 86% in June 2026, reflecting what Nielsen described as a broader trend of digital platforms strengthening their presence on the household's largest screen. Together, these developments point to the growing role of the big screen as a key destination for streaming, particularly for premium and long-form content.

A Growing Audience According to China's leading big data intelligence services provider QuestMobile, active smart TV devices reached 302 million in June 2026, up 12.04 million year-over-year, with OTT monthly active devices continuing to grow. iQIYI's smart TV application, QIYIGuo TV, led the market with 141 million monthly active devices.

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The scale of big-screen viewership extends well beyond what mobile numbers capture. QIYIGuo TV recorded 50.42 million daily active devices in June, slightly ahead of the 45.14 million daily active users on the iQIYI mobile app. But television is not a single-user device. According to Gozen Data, a leading cross-screen big data provider in China, each smart TV averages 2.6 viewers, implying iQIYI's big-screen content reaches approximately 130 million individual viewers daily — nearly three times its mobile daily active users (DAU).

Deeper Engagement Scale only tells part of the story. What sets the big screen apart is how long audiences stay. Gozen Data shows that iQIYI TV users averaged 256 minutes of daily viewing in August, up 13 minutes from the prior month and growing for three consecutive months.

That engagement translates into willingness to pay. According to iiMedia Research, a leading new-economy research and data analytics firm in China, QIYIGuo TV ranked first among consumers' preferred TV video subscription services in 2026, with a 32.45% share. Paying habits on the big screen are well established, providing a solid foundation for monetization. Television viewing is also behaviorally different from mobile: sessions run longer, consumption is shared across the household, and immersion runs deeper. That makes the big screen a more natural home for long-form content and a more durable platform for subscription retention and advertising.

Stronger Content, Smarter Production Big-screen engagement is built on content. This year, iQIYI has produced three dramas surpassing its content popularity index of 10,000 — a measure of audience engagement on the platform and a milestone typically associated with nationwide hit titles, including "The Punishment," "Born with Luck" and "Pursuit of Jade." Among this summer's new releases, iQIYI accounted for seven of the 15 dramas rated S+ across all platforms by Enlightent, a leading Chinese entertainment data provider, with all seven exclusively streamed on the platform.

Beyond content investment, iQIYI is driving efficiency through AI while expanding the possibilities of AI-powered storytelling. In July, iQIYI exclusively premiered "Mystic Tales: The Spider Lady's Vendetta" on iQIYI and iQIYI International, making it China's first AIGC internet feature film released under an Internet Drama and Film Distribution License. This was followed by the first two films in "The Ferry Man" AIGC series, "The Ferry Man: Butterfly Dream" and "The Ferry Man: The Dream of the Celestial Maiden," which generated over RMB 6 million in revenue-sharing box office within their first 10 days following their August 22 debut—an early signal that audiences are receptive to AI-produced premium content.

From a strong content slate to AI-driven efficiency, iQIYI is amplifying user value on the big screen through streamlined production and a more open, diverse content supply. As big-screen viewing continues its resurgence, iQIYI is well-positioned to capture the trend and reinforce its standing as a leading destination for long-form video in China.

Contact: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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