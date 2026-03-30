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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30: In the end, it came down to the last points of the last match - and more than 600,000 people watched it happen live. iQOO Soul left the Chennai Trade Centre tonight as the BGIS 2026 Champions, but not before Genesis Esports pushed them to the absolute limit in one of the most breathtaking title finishes in Indian esports history. The margin was razor-thin. The crowd was on its feet. And when the final numbers were confirmed, Soul had done what they had done across every stage of this tournament - found a way to win.

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- Team Soul holds off a relentless Genesis Esports in a nerve-shredding finish to claim the ₹1 Crore prize and the BGIS 2026 trophy; 550,000+ peak concurrent viewers set a new record as Indian mobile esports reach an unprecedented scale

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HunterZ from Genesis Esports was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the BGIS 2026 Grand Finals, earning ₹3 lakhs for his exceptional performance throughout the tournament. LEGIT from iQOO Soul was awarded the Grand Finals MVP, taking home ₹1.5 lakhs for his standout gameplay in the Grand Finals. Additional honours included Best IGL awarded to NakuL (₹2 lakhs), Emerging Star going to Detrox (₹1 lakh), and Best Clutch secured by Termi (₹1 lakh). The Fan Favourite Team award was presented to iQOO Soul, who received ₹1 lakh.

Team Soul emerged as the champions of the BGIS 2026 Grand Finals, taking home ₹1 crore in prize money. Genesis Esports finished as the 1st Runner-up with ₹50 lakhs, while Orangutan secured the 2nd Runner-up position with ₹35 lakhs. Following them in the standings, Victores Sumus secured fourth place while Godlike Esports rounded out the top five.

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Speaking on the occasion, Karan Pathak, Associate Director - Esports, Krafton India said: "Congratulations to iQOO Soul - they were the best team in India across every stage of this competition, and they proved it again today when it mattered most. But if I'm being honest, today everyone won. The players who competed on that stage, the fans who filled the Chennai Trade Centre, the 6,00,000+ people who were watching live on Day 3, the community that unlocked INR 2 Crore of its own prize pool - this was theirs as much as it was Soul's. BGIS 2026 has shown us what Indian mobile esports looks like when everything comes together. We're incredibly proud of what this community has built, and we're already thinking about what comes next."

HOW SOUL WON IT

The story of BGIS 2026 will be told in two halves. The first was Soul's dominance - methodical, relentless, suffocating. The second was Genesis's refusal to accept it.

Soul had topped the Semifinals with 172 points, 116 eliminations, and three Chicken Dinners - arriving in Chennai as the team everyone else had to beat. They lived up to that billing across Days 1 and 2, ending Day 2 in first place with 117 points and two Chicken Dinners, winning the final match of the day with 19 points in a moment that felt like a champion planting a flag.

But Genesis was not done. Just three points separated the two sides going into Day 3 - a gap so thin that a single Chicken Dinner, a single clutch elimination, could have rewritten the result entirely. What followed across Day 3's six matches was the kind of tournament chess that fans will be talking about for years: two teams playing not just for points, but playing against each other - every rotation, every zone, every engagement carrying championship weight.

Soul held. Genesis pushed until the very last circle. When the final standings were confirmed, the margin between champion and runner-up was the smallest it has ever been in a BGIS Grand Final - a fitting end to a tournament that deserved exactly this kind of finish.

THE NUMBERS THAT REWROTE HISTORY -- TWICE IN TWO DAYS

BGIS 2026 broke its own viewership record on back-to-back days. Day 2 had already set an all-time high with a peak of 550,000+ concurrent viewers on the KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel. Then came Day 3 - the championship day - and the audience surged again, peaking at over 600,000 concurrent viewers as Soul and Genesis played out their extraordinary finale. India was not just watching. India was holding its breath. The fan favourite Team GodLike fought hard and finished in 5th position.

The INR 4 Crore prize pool - the largest in BGIS history - told its own story about where this community stands. It comprised an INR 2 Crore base pool and an additional INR 2 Crore unlocked entirely by BGMI players through the in-game Discovery Island initiative, where every Classic Mode match contributed toward a shared server-wide tracker. Every milestone was cleared before the first match in Chennai was played.

The live broadcast was available in Hindi, English, and multiple regional languages, making BGIS 2026 the most accessible - and most watched - edition in the tournament's history.

For highlights and full results, follow KRAFTON India's official YouTube channel.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making.

KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world.

For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country's esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroot talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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