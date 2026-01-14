Iran crisis hits basmati exports, prices falling amid payment delays: Industry

Civil unrest in Iran had started impacting India’s basmati rice exports to the country, leading to a sharp fall in domestic prices, as exporters faced payment delays and mounting uncertainties, an industry body said on Tuesday.

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) urged exporters to reassess risks on Iranian contracts and adopt secured payment mechanisms, warning against over-leveraging inventories meant for the Iranian market.

India exported $468.10 million worth of basmati rice to Iran during April-November of 2025-26 fiscal, totalling 5.99 lakh tonnes, trade data showed. Iran is India’s top basmati rice export destination, but the current financial year has seen growing stress on order flows, payment cycles, and shipment schedules due to the prevailing instability.

The impact is now clearly visible in domestic mandis. Over the past week alone, prices of key basmati varieties have registered a steep decline, reflecting buyer hesitation, delayed contracts and heightened risk perception among exporters.

The domestic price of basmati rice variety 1121 has come down to Rs 80 per kg from Rs 85 per kg last week, while varieties 1509 and 1718 declined to Rs 65 per kg from Rs 70 per kg. “Iran has historically been a pillar market for Indian basmati. However, the current internal turmoil has disrupted trade channels, slowed payments and dented buyer confidence,” IREF national president Prem Garg said in a statement.

He said exporters must exercise heightened caution, particularly with respect to credit exposure and shipment timelines. Importers had conveyed their inability to honour existing commitments and remit payments to India, creating uncertainty for exporters, the federation said.

“We are not sounding an alarm, but urging prudence. In periods of geopolitical and internal instability, trade is often the first casualty. A calibrated approach is essential to protect both exporters and farmers,” Garg noted.