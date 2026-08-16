Iran economy shows signs of recovery from war-induced downturn as business activity resumes, says Chamber of Commerce chief Hassanzadeh

Tehran [Iran], August 16 (ANI): Iran's economy is showing signs of recovery from the sharp downturn caused by the recent war, with economic activity gradually resuming, according to the head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Samad Hassanzadeh.

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Speaking at a meeting of the chamber's representatives on Sunday, Hassanzadeh said the latest Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reports contained encouraging signs of a relative improvement in economic conditions, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

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He attributed the improvement to efforts by the country's private sector and businesses as well as a temporary easing in the intensity of economic shocks compared with the preceding months.

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Hassanzadeh also pointed to government efforts to keep economic activity going and engage with other countries, according to Press TV.

He, however, stressed that sustaining the improvement would require greater international engagement.

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Official data from the Iran Chamber also point towards an easing in the severity of the economic downturn, although activity remains in contraction territory.

The Iran Chamber's latest Purchasing Managers' Index report showed that the PMI for the overall economy stood at 45.9 in Khordad (roughly late May to late June), while the industrial-sector PMI was 48.2. Both readings remained below the neutral level of 50, which separates expansion from contraction. (ANI)

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