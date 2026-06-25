Iran Petroleum Minister Paknejad meets with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, discusses enhancing hydrocarbon cooperation

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Iran's Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad on Thursday met with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and the two leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector.

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The Iranian Minister is in India to participate in the 11th BRICS Energy Ministerial meeting. India is hosting the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting under its BRICS Chairship 2026.

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Paknejad also addressed the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting, where he outlined the views and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on key issues facing the global energy sector.

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Yesterday, on his arrival in New Delhi, the Iranian minister highlighted the long-standing ties between India and Iran and expressed readiness to deepen economic cooperation.

"As you know, we have had historical relations between Iran and India for a long time, for centuries, as you know. And at the time being, I'm here to take part in the BRICS, Energy Ministers for the members of BRICS. Will see what we talk about in these sessions, bilateral sessions and in the conference. We are now ready for all the relations we can have in economic fields with India, especially in India," he said.

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The Iranian minister said he would discuss bilateral issues during meetings and conferences before commenting further on specific areas of cooperation.

"About the sanctions as you know we have a kind of waiver for 60 days and we are going on based on some issues that we have had agreed with Americans in this regard about the sanctions," Paknejad said.

During his visit, Paknejad is scheduled to hold discussions with officials and representatives of the country's energy sector.

Expanding bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector, exploring investment opportunities and exchanging views on recent developments in global energy markets are among the key items on the agenda of his visit.

The discussions come at a time when global energy markets are facing challenges due to tensions involving Iran and the United States. The situation, however, has shown signs of improvement following the signing of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 17. The first round of high-level talks subsequently concluded in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with mediators Qatar and Pakistan announcing an agreed roadmap to reach a final deal within 60 days.

Paknejad also met with and held talks with Union Minister of Power and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasised the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and discussed ways to further strengthen collaboration between the two countries, as per a statement from the Iranian Embassy.

The two-day long BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting heing held in June 25-26 in Gurugram, Haryana brings together Energy Ministers and senior officials from all BRICS member countries to advance cooperation on energy security, sustainability and innovation.

This is India's fourth BRICS Chairship, following its earlier tenures in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

India's BRICS Chairship in 2026 is guided by the overarching theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability (BRICS)." Within the Energy Track, India has adopted the theme 'Energy for All', reflecting the shared commitment of BRICS nations to ensuring universal energy access.

India's Presidency has structured the BRICS Energy Agenda around three broad priorities: Energy Security and Sustainability, Energy Access and Equity, and Technology and Innovation.

BRICS today comprises 11 countries - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, which together account for nearly half of the world's population and around 40 per cent of global GDP. (ANI)

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