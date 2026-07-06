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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: H.E. Saeid Reza MosayebMotlagh, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai, accompanied by Mr. Mohammad Reza Fazel, Director of the Culture House of Iran, Mumbai, met PadmaShri Adnan Sami and conveyed their heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the people of Iran for his recently released musical composition dedicated as a tribute to the Late Supreme Leader and the people of Iran.

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During the interaction, the Iranian dignitaries acknowledged the emotional depth and artistic sensitivity reflected through the musical tribute, appreciating the gesture as a symbol of cultural respect, solidarity, and humanitarian values.

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The meeting highlighted the longstanding cultural ties and artistic friendship shared between India and Iran, further strengthening mutual appreciation through music, art, and meaningful cultural exchange.

The tribute by Adnan Sami has resonated with audiences across borders and stands as a message of peace, humanity, unity, and emotional harmony between the people of both nations.

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The occasion also reflected the growing cultural engagement between Indian and Iranian artistic communities, emphasizing the power of music as a universal language that transcends boundaries and brings people together in moments of remembrance and reflection.

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