DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Iran's absence in oil market likely to be offset by global oversupply: CareEdge Report

Iran's absence in oil market likely to be offset by global oversupply: CareEdge Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:25 AM Mar 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Iran's absence from the global oil market is likely to be offset by an existing oversupply in global oil inventories, providing a buffer against potential supply disruptions, according to a report by CareEdge.

Advertisement

The report noted that the global oil market was already oversupplied with oil inventories amounting to 8.3 billion barrels in 2025, and this trend is expected to continue through 2026 and 2027. The surplus supply is expected to help balance the market even if geopolitical tensions disrupt some production or exports.

Advertisement

It stated, "Iran's absence in the oil market, which produces 3.5 million b/d of crude oil, accounting for a sizeable 4 per cent of global oil supply in 2025, should be offset by oversupply."

Advertisement

The report also highlighted that geopolitical tensions historically lead to sharp spikes in oil prices. Over the years, events such as the 9/11 terrorist attack, the US-led invasion of Iraq, the Lebanon war, the Arab Spring and civil war in Libya, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas war, and rising tensions in the Middle East have triggered sharp increases in the geopolitical risk index and oil price volatility.

Despite these geopolitical risks, the report suggested that the global oil market currently has enough supply to cushion the impact of disruptions.

Advertisement

Data in the report shows that global oil production is expected to remain higher than global consumption in the coming years, indicating that the market will remain oversupplied.

Projections show world oil production continuing to rise while consumption grows at a relatively slower pace, reinforcing the supply buffer.

However, the report warned that the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supply. Around 20 million barrels per day of oil are transported through the Strait of Hormuz, making it one of the most important routes for global oil trade.

At the same time, the report highlighted that only 4.2 million barrels per day can be rerouted through existing spare pipeline capacities if the Strait of Hormuz faces disruptions.

This implies that nearly 16 million barrels per day of oil flow could be at risk in the case of a full closure of the route.

Despite this vulnerability, the current oversupply in global oil inventories provides a cushion to the market. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts