IRCC’s policy for IELTS exam

IDP Education has announced changes made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) regarding the overall requirement of 6.0 bands in IELTS test for students applying through the Student Direct Stream category for their Canadian study permits, eliminating the need to achieve a minimum score of 6.0 bands in all individual sections.

TIET 20th in NIRF rankings

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology has bagged 20th rank in the engineering category of the NIRF Rankings 2023 and holds the top position in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal and J&K region.

VW Virtus’s first anniversary

Lally Motors, Volkswagen's authorised sales and service dealership for Punjab and Chandigarh, is celebrating the first anniversary of launch of Virtus. It is the oldest dealership of Volkswagen India and has completed 15 years.

Motherhood Hospitals in Mohali

Motherhood Hospitals has opened a new hospital in Mohali, taking the total number of hospitals to five in the tricity. The inauguration was attended by actress Tisca Chopra and Vijayarathna Venkatraman, CEO, Motherhood Hospitals.

IAS toppers felicitated

Punjab’s Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains recently felicitated 20 IAS toppers of Raj Malhotra IAS Academy. The toppers gave tips to aspirants of the civil services examination.

Škoda raises Kodiaq supply

After launching the 2023 Kodiaq, Škoda Auto India has announced additional allocation of the luxury 4x4 SUV for India, which will enable quicker delivery timelines to customers.

Meritorious students honoured

To recognise top performers of the 10th and 12th grades, CT Group of Institutions, South Campus, Shahpur, recently held a ceremony ‘Shining Stars’. Over 1,500 students were felicitated.

Servo Hypersport engine oil

Servo brand ambassador John Abraham recently launched Servo Hypersport F5 fully synthetic 4T engine oil for motorcycles and premium grease in New Delhi.

M&M dual-fuel small CV

M&M has launched Supro CNG Duo, its first dual-fuel vehicle in the small commercial vehicle segment. It provides best-in-class payload and class leading mileage.

Tecno unveils CAMON 20 series

Tecno has unveiled its highly anticipated CAMON 20 series, which establishes 'Ultimage — the future of imaging technologies' experience.

Coca-Cola recycled PET bottle

Coca-Cola India has launched new bottles made from 100% recycled PET plastic material (rPET) in Andhra Pradesh. This is the first time in India that any bottle made with 100% rPET is being used for food/beverage.

Maggi consumer initiative

Maggi has launched a new initiative ‘Yellow + Blue = Green’ aimed at educating consumers the right way of disposing empty packets.

JLR monsoon service event

JLR India has launched annual Monsoon Service Event from June 12 to 17 across all authorised retailers. Customers can benefit from complimentary vehicle check and exclusive offers on branded goods, accessories and value-added services.

New technology at Fortis

Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, has emerged as a pioneer in the region by launching the revolutionary Glue Embolisation technique to treat patients with varicose veins. Spearheaded by Dr Rajdeep Singh Chhina, consultant, interventional radiology, this approach promises remarkable results. Varicose veins occur when your veins become enlarged, dilated and overfilled with blood.