IRCC's policy for IELTS exam

IDP Education has announced changes made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) regarding the overall requirement of 6.0 bands in IELTS test for students applying through the Student Direct Stream category for their Canadian study permits, eliminating the need to achieve a minimum score of 6.0 bands in all individual sections.

TIET 20th in NIRF rankings

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology has bagged 20th rank in the engineering category of the NIRF Rankings 2023 and holds the top position in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal and J&K region.

VW Virtus’s first anniversary

Lally Motors, Volkswagen's authorised sales and service dealership for Punjab and Chandigarh, is celebrating the first anniversary of launch of Virtus. It is the oldest dealership of Volkswagen India and has completed 15 years.

Motherhood Hospitals in Mohali

Motherhood Hospitals has opened a new hospital in Mohali, taking the total number of hospitals to five in the tricity. The inauguration was attended by actress Tisca Chopra and Vijayarathna Venkatraman, CEO, Motherhood Hospitals.

IAS toppers felicitated

Punjab’s Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains recently felicitated 20 IAS toppers of Raj Malhotra IAS Academy. The toppers gave tips to aspirants of the civil services examination.

Škoda raises Kodiaq supply

After launching the 2023 Kodiaq, Škoda Auto India has announced additional allocation of the luxury 4x4 SUV for India, which will enable quicker delivery timelines to customers.

Meritorious students honoured

To recognise top performers of the 10th and 12th grades, CT Group of Institutions, South Campus, Shahpur, recently held a ceremony ‘Shining Stars’. Over 1,500 students were felicitated.

Servo Hypersport engine oil

Servo brand ambassador John Abraham recently launched Servo Hypersport F5 fully synthetic 4T engine oil for motorcycles and premium grease in New Delhi.

M&M dual-fuel small CV

M&M has launched Supro CNG Duo, its first dual-fuel vehicle in the small commercial vehicle segment. It provides best-in-class payload and class leading mileage.

Tecno unveils CAMON 20 series

Tecno has unveiled its highly anticipated CAMON 20 series, which establishes 'Ultimage — the future of imaging technologies' experience.

Coca-Cola recycled PET bottle

Coca-Cola India has launched new bottles made from 100% recycled PET plastic material (rPET) in Andhra Pradesh. This is the first time in India that any bottle made with 100% rPET is being used for food/beverage.

Maggi consumer initiative

Maggi has launched a new initiative ‘Yellow + Blue = Green’ aimed at educating consumers the right way of disposing empty packets.

JLR monsoon service event

JLR India has launched annual Monsoon Service Event from June 12 to 17 across all authorised retailers. Customers can benefit from complimentary vehicle check and exclusive offers on branded goods, accessories and value-added services.

New technology at Fortis

Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, has emerged as a pioneer in the region by launching the revolutionary Glue Embolisation technique to treat patients with varicose veins. Spearheaded by Dr Rajdeep Singh Chhina, consultant, interventional radiology, this approach promises remarkable results. Varicose veins occur when your veins become enlarged, dilated and overfilled with blood.

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women ~1,500 a month

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women Rs 1,500 a month


Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Notorious peddler Pehalwan among 4 more held from Delhi

Amid portal issue, colleges begin offline registrations for new session

Tarn Taran residents take out march against drug abuse

Political activity hinges around future of British-era woollen mill

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh

CBI investigates ‘manipulation’ of Wildlife Board meeting minutes

Chandigarh’s first synthetic jogging track inaugurated at Sukhna Lake

Man found murdered in Burail, wife held

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Relief for M3M Group owners in PMLA case

Ghaziabad blaze kills 2

4 shootout accused held

Efforts to make Delhi stray-free, says Mayor

Nothing ‘Smart’ about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

2 teenagers drown in Hoshiarpur canal

Missing for past 8 days, youth found dead in canal

Youth dies of drug overdose, five booked

2 held with 343 boxes of illicit liquor

No breakthrough in ~8.49 cr heist

No breakthrough in Rs 8.49 cr heist

2 hook loaders flagged off

57 child labourers rescued

Rs 840-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project nears completion

Rs 5 lakh, gold looted; daughter-in-law held

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Safai sewaks, sewermen protest outside Fatehgarh Sahib MC office

Planning board chief hears out Bhaironpur residents