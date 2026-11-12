IRCTC Intensifies Crackdown on Unauthorized E-Catering Platforms to Safeguard Railway Passengers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 12: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a stringent enforcement drive to identify and curb the operations of unauthorized e-catering websites and mobile applications operating across the Indian Railways network.

The proliferation of unauthorized e-catering platforms poses serious risks to passenger food safety, hygiene and overall well-being. Such platforms often source meals from unlicensed food outlets that may not comply with the prescribed Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations and hygiene standards. These outlets may operate in unhygienic conditions, employ untrained food handlers and deploy delivery personnel without the mandatory medical examinations, thereby compromising food quality and passenger safety.

In addition to health and hygiene concerns, these unauthorized platforms expose passengers to significant risks relating to data privacy, financial security and consumer protection. Sharing sensitive information, including Passenger Name Record (PNR) details, email addresses, mobile numbers and payment credentials (debit/credit card or UPI details), through unverified platforms can leave passengers vulnerable to phishing attacks, identity misuse and financial fraud.

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Passengers also face the risk of orders being cancelled, delayed or never delivered, often without any effective customer support or grievance-redressal mechanism. In the absence of a formal complaint-handling system, affected passengers may find it difficult to recover their money or pursue appropriate legal remedies.

Recognizing the importance of protecting passengers' health, safety, privacy and financial interests, IRCTC is taking firm action against entities unlawfully operating e-catering services or misusing the IRCTC brand and identity to conduct unauthorized business. The Corporation has intensified enforcement measures and moved beyond issuing warnings to initiating stringent legal action against non-compliant entities involved in unauthorized food delivery operations and related violations.

Some of the unauthorized e-Catering operators are:

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1. RAILRESTRO.COM, RAILRESTRO.IN

2. RAILMITRA.COM

3. TRAVELKHANA.COM

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4. TRAINSCAFE.COM

5. DIBRAIL.COM

6. RAILFOOD.NET

7. TRAVELERFOOD.COM

8. FOODONTRACK.IN

9. ECATERING.APP.

10. KHANAONLINE.IN

11. TRAINWAY.IN

12. RAILMEAL.COM

13. TRAINMENU.COM

IRCTC strongly advises passengers to book their meals during train journeys exclusively through the official IRCTC e-Catering website, the official Food on Track mobile application, or IRCTC-authorized e-catering aggregators and vendors. Using these authorized channels helps ensure food safety and hygiene, transparent and verified billing, and secure payment processing. The updated list of authorized e-catering partners is available on the official IRCTC e-Catering website and mobile application.

Passengers who encounter unauthorized food vendors or illegal food delivery activities on railway premises or trains are encouraged to report such incidents to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) by calling its helpline number 182.

The operations of unauthorized e-catering networks also have significant financial and regulatory implications. While IRCTC contributes GST on its e-catering revenue, unauthorized operators functioning outside the prescribed regulatory framework may evade applicable statutory tax obligations. Such activities not only undermine fair competition and regulatory compliance but also potentially result in substantial losses to the public exchequer.

Managing catering services on trains and at railway stations is an integral part of IRCTC's broader mandate. Through its e-Catering platform, IRCTC has established a standard for passenger convenience, choice and accessibility, transforming the way passengers enjoy meals during train journeys.

One of the platform's key strengths is the wide variety of food choices available to passengers. From regional delicacies and traditional Indian meals to popular fast-food options such as pizza, burgers etc., the platform caters to diverse tastes and preferences. Passengers can also order cakes and other special food items to celebrate occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries while travelling.

Meal prices are market-driven, with individual restaurant partners curating their own menus and pricing. This flexible model offers passengers the freedom to select meals according to their preferences, budgets and special requirements, ensuring a convenient and personalized dining experience throughout their journey.

Passengers can explore the extensive range of available food options and place orders for their upcoming journeys through the official IRCTC e-Catering website or the Food on Track mobile application. Medium of booking of e-catering meals.

- https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in-Desktop & Mobile Website.

- Food on Track (from Google play store) & iOS App

- 1323 –Voice (Through call Centre)

- Authorised IRCTC e-Catering partner’s platforms.

IRCTC remains committed to ensuring safe, hygienic, reliable and secure catering services for railway passengers. Passengers are advised to place food orders only through IRCTC's officially authorized e-catering channels to protect themselves from potential health, financial and data-security risks.

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