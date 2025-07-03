IREC 2026 Comes to Hyderabad: NAR-INDIA Puts India on Global Realty Map

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3: In a landmark development for the global real estate community, India has won the bid to host the 7th edition of the prestigious International Real Estate Conference (IREC) in September 2026, with Hyderabad named the host city. The announcement was made official today by the National Association of REALTORS-India (NAR-INDIA), which will lead the event in association with the Hyderabad Realtors Association (HRA).

Organized under the aegis of the U.S.-based National Association of REALTORS (NAR), IREC is the world's most influential biennial gathering of real estate leaders, investors, developers, and academics. Since its inception in Asia in 2015, IREC has been hosted in cities including Manila, Bangkok, Incheon, Hanoi, Tokyo, and most recently in Kuala Lumpur in 2024--marking its return post-pandemic with the theme: "Bridging Borders, Building Opportunities."

India's Triumph on the Global Stage

NAR-INDIA's successful bid was led by Vice Chairman Tarun Bhatia, Chair of the Global Affairs Sub-Committee, with strong backing from President Amit Chopra. The Indian delegation made a compelling case at IREC 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, where they hosted the well-received session "India: Overview & Opportunities", sparking tremendous interest from global investors.

From Kuala Lumpur to Hyderabad: A Seamless Global Transition

At IREC 2024, NAR-INDIA's leadership--including Chairman Sumanth Reddy and Tarun Bhatia--spearheaded dialogues on global investment frameworks and technological innovations. The event led to a surge in International Realtor Memberships and multiple new collaborations, laying the groundwork for India to take center stage.

What Hyderabad Brings to the Table

As one of Asia's most dynamic metro hubs, Hyderabad will leverage IREC 2026 to showcase:

-Smart-city innovations and cutting-edge infrastructure projects

-Investor roundtables linking global capital with Indian opportunities

-Thought leadership forums on proptech, ESG, and cross-border real estate

-On-ground experiences via curated site visits to Hyderabad's landmark projects

-High-level government participation from both central and state urban development ministries

Why IREC 2026 Matters

IREC is more than a conference--it is a strategic platform that aligns global real estate ecosystems, from finance and regulation to technology and education. By bringing this forum to India, NAR-INDIA is sending a clear message: India is not just participating in the global real estate conversation--it is leading it.

The event is expected to draw over 600 international delegates, including C-suite executives, government officials, institutional investors, and global media--spotlighting India's evolution into a mature, globally connected real estate market.

Chairman of NAR-India, Mr. Sumanth Reddy said, "Hosting IREC 2026 is not just a win for NAR-INDIA--it's a national moment of pride. It cements India's position as a premier investment destination. We're confident that Hyderabad will deliver an unforgettable global experience. India's real estate story is ripe for global collaboration, and winning IREC 2026 underscores our growing stature and readiness."

NAR-India, Vice Chairman & Chair-Global Affairs, Mr. Tarun Bhatia Added, "Our Kuala Lumpur presentation showcased India's readiness on a world stage. Winning IREC 2026 reaffirms investor confidence and our global standing, and the past National Conventions underlined our ability to host such events."

Speaking on the development, NAR President Mr.Amit Chopra, said, "This is India's moment to shine before global real estate leaders. Hosting IREC 2026 allows us to showcase our dynamic sectors and investor-ready environment. We look forward to strong participation from the Government of India and top industry leaders."

About IREC

Launched in 2015, IREC is NAR's premier international conference for real estate professionals, held biennially in partnership with bilateral trade associations in Asia . The next edition--the 7th IREC--will occur in Hyderabad, India, in Sep 2026.

About NAR-INDIA

The National Association of REALTORS-India, founded in 2008, is the apex body for Indian real estate practitioners, affiliated with NAR Global and interconnected with organizations such as CREDAI, NAREDCO, and the National Housing Bank. Through its network of 40+ state/regional associations and 50,000+ members, NAR-INDIA champions professionalism, ethics, and global engagement.

About HRA

Hyderabad Realtors Association, established in 2006, represents the region's leading real estate professionals. HRA promotes ethical brokerage, capacity building, and sustainable urban development practices.

