IREED & DCOIL Officially Launched MBA in Real Estate

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 21: The media launch of the MBA in Business Analytics & Marketing with a Specialization in Real Estate, a collaborative initiative by IREED Academy and DCOIL, was held on 20th March 2025 at DPG Degree College, DCOIL's Auditorium (2nd floor), Sector 34, Gurgaon. The event focused on addressing the growing skill gap in India's real estate sector by introducing an industry-integrated MBA program designed to prepare job-ready professionals for the evolving market.

Top industry leaders, including Rajendra Gahlot, Chairman, DPG Degree College; Ankush Kaul, President, Sales & Marketing, Central Park; Sudhir Bhat, President of Venture Capitalist Fund with Global Operations; Kunal Behrani, Chief Operating Officer, Unity Group; Rajat Jain, President, Sales, Marketing & CRM, Adani Realty; and Suneet Singh, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Whiteland Corporation graced the occasion and shared their insights on the future of real estate education and workforce transformation.

Advertisement

IREED Academy, the Institute of Real Estate Education & Entrepreneurship Development, reaffirmed its commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. As India's real estate market is projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, contributing 13-15% of the country's GDP, the demand for professionally trained individuals will be more critical than ever. IREED in collaboration with DCOIL, an institution known for its innovation driven education model, and affiliated by Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, the MBA program integrates business analytics, marketing with real estate specialization, ensures a comprehensive learning experience which equips students with both theoretical knowledge and hands-on industry exposure.

Rajendra Gahlot, Chairman of DPG Degree College, noted the unprecedented demand for skilled professionals in real estate. The MBA program combines business analytics, marketing with real estate specialization to prepare graduates for exceptional career opportunities through an industry aligned curriculum.

Advertisement

Bhaswar Paul, Founder & CEO of IREED Academy, emphasized the program's importance, stating that as India's real estate sector expands, the demand for skilled professionals is critical. The collaboration between IREED and DCOIL aims to build an industry-ready workforce. The program offers 100% job assistance, opportunities at prestigious IIM, and direct engagement with top firms.

Kunal Behrani, COO of Unity Group, highlighted the skill gap in real estate and the need for formal education to ensure professionals excel in this field. He praised IREED's initiative as a vital step toward addressing this gap.

Sudhir Bhat, President of Venture Capitalist Fund with Global Operations reflected on his 25-year journey in real estate, stating that IREED is filling the void by offering India's first MBA tailored specifically for the sector, ensuring graduates have practical knowledge and strategic thinking skills.

Rajat Jain, Head of Sales at Adani Realty, encouraged students to approach real estate with passion and dedication. He described IREED's initiative as a game-changer that prepares young professionals to make a significant impact in the industry.

Suneet Singh, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Whiteland Corporation, shared her insights on the evolving role of marketing in real estate, stating the ability to market a property goes beyond just sales--it requires a deep understanding of buyer behavior, investment patterns, and market analytics. IREED's MBA program is structured to equip students with these essential skills, ensuring they can elevate brand perception, drive business strategy, and create long-term value in the real estate sector.

Lastly, Akshay Ravesh Aggarwal reiterated the need to modernize education to align with industry demand, aiming to bridge the gap between learning and practical application through this MBA program.

The media launch on 20th March 2025 at DPG Degree College, DCOIL's Auditorium, showcased the transformative potential of the MBA in Business Analytics & Marketing with a Specialization in Real Estate. The course is curated to be industry oriented learning with perfect blend of theory and real time exposure including an immersion program at prestigous IIM will be very helpful to the student. The international global learning experience at a top international university are set to equip student with a competitive edge in the real estate sector.

This event marked the beginning of a new era in real estate education, paving the way for a more structured, professional, and future-ready workforce in India. With IREED and DCOIL leading the way, this initiative is set to revolutionize the real estate industry, ensuring that the next generation of professionals are equipped with the expertise, skills, and vision needed to shape the future of urban development and property management in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)